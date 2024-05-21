Trump trial continues after key defense witness reprimanded by judge | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's criminal trial is set to enter its 20th day Tuesday with the continuation of the cross-examination of Robert Costello, whom the defense used to try to discredit the ex-president's former consigliere, Michael Cohen.

The former president, who is almost guaranteed to be the Republican presidential nominee, is accused of falsifying business records related to paying adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 for her silence over an alleged sexual liaison.

Manhattan prosecutors say Trump conspired in the summer of 2015 with then-fixer Cohen and former tabloid major David Pecker to keep damaging information secret in an effort to protect his candidacy in the 2016 election.

Cohen told jurors he coordinated the payment to Daniels weeks before Election Day and footed the bill himself. The campaign seriously feared that Daniels' account could deal a death blow to Trump's presidential campaign, as an embarrassing hot mic recording in which he bragged about grabbing women by the pussy without their consent had been released weeks previously.

Cohen, who testified for four days, claimed at one point that an angry Trump asked him to bury Daniels' account, telling him to just deal with it.

It was a disaster, a fucking disaster, Cohen said, remembering Trump's words. Women will hate me.

Cohen told the jury he kept Daniels' story off the radar in 2011, coordinating with his then-lawyer to remove a story about their alleged meeting from a gossip website.

He was really mad at me, Cohen said of Trump's reaction after informing him of the possibility of Daniels showing up before Election Day. Trump allegedly said: I thought you had this under control? I thought you took care of it.

The prosecution maintains that Trump's reimbursement of Cohen in 2017 constituted illegal conduct because he described the disbursements as legal fees in financial filings. Cohen's testimony is integral to the prosecutor's argument that Trump was fully aware that these reimbursements would be portrayed in illicit ways.

Under cross-examination, Trump's legal team failed to land any hard blows. The closest Blanche got was getting Cohen to actually admit to overcharging the Trump Organization for reimbursement for a payment to a tech company called Red Finch to help make a poll of business figures more favorable to Donald Trump.

Cohen said he paid the tech company $50,000, but in reality he paid $20,000. Blanche asked Cohen if he pocketed the $30,000. So you stole from the Trump Organization? said Blanche. Yes sir, Cohen replied.

On Monday, the prosecution finished its case and Trump's defense began theirs, with the day ending with Costello, a lawyer Cohen discussed during his four days on the stand. Cohen said he met Costello after officers searched his hotel room and home in April 2018, but was hesitant to have him as his legal representative, given his relationship with Rudy Giuliani.

Cohen said he was concerned that Costello would tell Giuliani about their conversations and that the former New York mayor would then leak that information to Trump. Costello claimed that during their first meeting, Cohen said he didn't know Trump was doing anything illegal; the raid took place after Cohen admitted he had paid Daniels.

“I explained to Michael Cohen that this whole legal problem he was facing would be resolved by the end of the week if he had truthful information about Donald Trump and cooperated with the Southern District of New York,” he said. Costello said. Costello claimed that Cohen allegedly said: I swear to God, Bob, I have nothing on Donald Trump.

Costello's behavior on the stand, including his comments, nearly threw the courtroom into chaos and drew a rebuke from Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the trial. Costello said jeez at one point during his testimony and asked someone to ask a question, something only judges and not witnesses have the authority to do.

Following that episode, Merchan told jurors there would be a brief recess and, after they left, warned Costello not to act that way. Merchan then asked, “Are you looking down on me right now?” and ordered court officials to empty the courtroom.

The press was excluded from the debates for several minutes. Under the U.S. Constitution, New York State, and common law, there is a presumption of access, meaning that court proceedings are intended to be open to the press and public except in limited circumstances. extremely rare. Mercan did not allow a media lawyer to address the court regarding the access issue.

