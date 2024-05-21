Election 2024: Trump campaign video refers to a “unified Reich”





NEW YORK (AP) A video posted Monday to Donald Trump's social media account included references to a unified Reich among hypothetical headlines if he wins the election in November.

The title appears among messages flashing on the screen, such as Trump Wins!! and the economy is booming! Other titles appear to refer to the First World War.

The word Reich is often widely associated with Nazi Germany's Third Reich, although references in the video shared by Trump appear to be a reference to the formation of the modern Pan-German nation, unifying small states into a single Reich, or empire. , in 1871.

The 30-second video appeared on Trump's account at a time when the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, while seeking to paint President Joe Biden as soft on anti-Semitism, has himself been repeatedly criticized for having used language and rhetoric associated with Nazi Germany.

It was posted and shared on the former president's Truth Social account while he was on his lunch break after his silent trial in Manhattan.

It wasn't a campaign video, it was created by a random online account and reposted by a staffer who clearly didn't see the word, while the president was in court, Karoline Leavitt said, campaign press secretary, in a press release.

Earlier this month, Trump said at a fundraiser that Biden was running a Gestapo administration, referring to the Nazi secret police.

Trump has previously used rhetoric echoing Adolf Hitler when he said immigrants entering the United States illegally are poisoning our country's blood and called his opponents vermin.

The former president also received widespread backlash for having dinner with a white nationalist Holocaust denier in 2022 and for downplaying the 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalists chanted “Jews will not replace us not !

At least one of the titles that appear in the video appears to be text copied verbatim from a Wikipedia entry on World War I: German industrial power and production increased significantly after 1871, driven by the creation of a unified Reich.

In one image, the headlines Border Is Closed and 15 Million Illegal Aliens Deported appear above smaller text with the start and end dates of World War I.

