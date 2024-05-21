Politics
Michaela Strachan celebrates Oxford United win in style
The U's were promoted to the Championship following a 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers in the Sky BetLeague One play-off at Wembley.
More than 30,000 Oxford fans supported the team at Wembley and saw them win their first promotion in 25 years.
Ms Strachan, who is best known for TV shows such as The Really Wild Show and Springwatch, posted: “Great atmosphere at Wembley for the League One play-off final.
“Come on, Yellows.”
Great atmosphere at Wembley for the League 1 play-off final between @OUFCOfficiel @ @OfficialBWFC Come on, you're yellow pic.twitter.com/gEE9WG3Ng0
Michaela Strachan (@michaelastracha) May 18, 2024
Ms Strachan showed her support for the team by celebrating with family and friends, including TV presenter Timmy Mallett.
She said in a public message: “They played like champions and won 2-0.
“A fantastic crowd at Wembley Stadium.”
nice day for @OUFCOfficiel Promoted to #championship. Well done yellows! They played like champions and won 2/0. Fantastic crowd at Wembley Stadium. Celebrated with family Ollie, Jade, Dale and my partner @TimmyMallett pic.twitter.com/o0VmZxnsY3
Michaela Strachan (@michaelastracha) May 19, 2024
Ms Strachan, who lives in South Africa, has also been a regular reporter for the BBC's Countryfile and has previously spoken about her own battles with breast cancer.
Chris Packham, his fellow presenter on the BBC's Winterwatch, told the Mirror in January that he had been given a bodyguard after receiving “specific threats” aimed at him after the show.
