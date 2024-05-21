Main events of May 21: PM Modi's rally in Kashi, India, declares state in mourning after death of Iranian president and more

India has announced a day of mourning as a mark of respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on Monday. Besides, PM Modi will hold a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Kashi on Tuesday amid the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Several listed companies such as BHEL and JKTyres will announce their results on May 21. Schools in Punjab will be closed until May 31 due to heatwave. Here is the news for May 21:

Death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi: India declares today a day of mourning

India has announced a day of state mourning on Tuesday, May 21, as a mark of respect for the Iranian president. Ebrahim Raïssi died in a helicopter accident.

PM Modi to interact with 25,000 women in Kashi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with over 25,000 women on Tuesday at a conference to be organized at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Kashi with an aim to appreciate the efforts of all women who played a vital role in the tour presentation of Prime Minister Modi.

In the evening, a 'Nari Shakti Samvaad' focusing on women empowerment will be organized at Sampurnan and Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya to honor all the women who played a vital role in Prime Minister Modi's roadshow.

Delhi High Court may rule on Manish Sisodia's bail plea today

The Delhi High Court is expected to pass its order on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in connection with the excise scam.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2024: Registration window for mark verification application closes today

The Central Council of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the mark check registration window for Class 12 students who are not satisfied with the Board Exam 2024 on Tuesday, May 21.

Fourth Quarter Results Today

BHEL, NMDC, PI Industries, IRCON, JK Tyre, GSFC, Metropolis, Laxmi Organic, VA Tech Wabag, Gulf Oil, etc. will announce their results today.

Vehicles banned on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Ramban today

Vehicular movement on NH-44 Jammu-Srinagar will remain suspended for the entire day of May 21. Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Baskotra gave no reason for the restrictions. He advised people to cooperate with the traffic police and plan their travel accordingly.

Punjab announces summer holidays in schools

The Punjab government on Monday announced summer holidays in all government, private and aided schools from May 21 to June 30, amid severe heatwave.

Several parts of Punjab and Haryana are experiencing maximum temperatures between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the department changed school hours to keep classes open from 7 a.m. to noon. This order was to be applied until May 31.

Riyadh prepares to welcome global aviation leaders at WAGA2024

Riyadh Airports Company is scheduled to host the World Annual General Meeting, Conference and Exhibition (WAGA2024) from May 21-23.

WAGA2024, under the theme “The Global Race: How to Stand Out in a Competitive Airport Ecosystem”, will be a platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration, with the signing of agreements, joint meetings and specialized sessions designed to foster dialogue and the exchange of best practices.

More than 800 specialists from around the world, including CEOs and airport executives, will attend the conference.

Menstruation Day will be celebrated in 11 countries starting May 21

Maasika Mahotsav, a week-long festival that aims to destigmatize periods through sports, arts and cultural programs, will be celebrated from May 21 across 11 countries.

As many as 33 organizations will be involved in celebrating the 8th edition of the festival through programs in 15 states of the country.

Mizoram: Class 12 board exam results to be declared on May 21

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Friday announced that it will announce the results of Class 12 examination on May 21.

The results of the Upper Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced at 12 p.m.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: May 21, 2024, 07:20 IST

Topics that might interest you

