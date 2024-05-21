PM Modi hails high turnout in Baramulla, J&K, commends unwavering commitment | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the high turnout in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency and said such active participation was a big trend. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Baramulla, who voted in the fifth round of the seven phases of elections on Monday, recorded a voter turnout of 55.79 per cent, according to the ECI. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! The Lieutenant Governor's Office, in a report on X, said the high turnout in the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat shows the people's unwavering faith in democracy. “A high turnout of over 58% in the Baramulla parliamentary constituency is very encouraging and shows the determination of the people and their unwavering faith in democracy. I congratulate and thank the people of Baramulla for joining the Maha Kumbh of our democracy in large numbers,” LG said. Monday. Reacting to his tweet, PM Modi on Tuesday said, “Compliments to my sisters and brothers of Baramulla for their unwavering commitment to democratic values. Such active participation is a big trend. Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla parliamentary constituency recorded a voter turnout of 55.79 percent, according to the latest data released by the Election Commission of India on Monday. According to the ECI, this is the highest turnout recorded in the constituency in the last 8 Lok Sabha elections in 35 years. Baramulla sees a fight between National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and JKPC leader Sajjad Lone. Mir Mohammad Fayaz of the PDP is also in the fray. Voter turnout in Baramulla was 5.48 percent in 1989, 46.65 percent in 1996, 41.94 percent in 1998, 27.79 percent in 1999, 35.65 percent in 2004, 41 .84 percent in 2009, 39.14 percent in 2014 and 34.6 percent. cents in 2019. Earlier on May 13, in the fourth phase, Srinagar constituency recorded 37.99 percent voting, which was also the highest turnout in several decades. This was the first general elections in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 and the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting and results will be announced on June 4.

