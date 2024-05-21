PM Modi in Varanasi today, will hold rally in Basti tomorrow





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with 25,000 women on the grounds of Kashis Sampurnanand Sanskrit University on Tuesday and is expected to address an election rally in Basti on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow. (ANI) Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navaratan Rathi said: There are 1909 booths in Varanasi Lok Sabha and 10 women from each booth have been invited for PM Modi's interaction with women. All preparations for the event are complete. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! Doctors, engineers, lawyers, professors, chartered accountants and teachers have also been invited to the program which will begin around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, he said. BJP state unit secretary and Mahila Morcha in-charge Archana Mishra said: Our enthusiastic participation in his Kashi road show on May 13 made the Prime Minister very happy and that is why he is coming back here to share his happiness with us. She said women members of the BJP wing went door to door in Varanasi to invite women to Tuesday's event. Lok Sabha coordinator and MLC Ashwini Tyagi said: The Prime Minister has done a lot for the betterment of women during his 10 years in office. It was because of him that 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies under the Nari Shakti Vandan Act became possible. After the event, Modi will stay overnight at BLW guest house in Varanasi. MODI-SHAH-YOGI GATHERINGS IN THE EAST Ahead of the sixth phase elections on May 25, top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would hold rallies in 3 constituencies of Lok Sabha from Basti division. The Prime Minister would address a meeting at the Government Polytechnic Ground on Wednesday (May 22), Superintendent of Police, Basti, Gopal Krishna Chowdhury said on Monday. He added that PM SPG security personnel have already reached Basti and inspected the gathering place and added that no flying zone has been declared in nearby areas. He said that from May 20 to 22, the flying of drones or balloons in the region was banned for security reasons. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Anupriya Patel would also share the stage with the Prime Minister. While Yogi Adityanath would hold rallies in Dhanghata and Mehdawal areas of Sant Kabir Nagar on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in the district on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Ministers Brijesh Pathak and Keshav Maurya also addressed rallies in Sant Kabir Nagar and Basti. Both targeted the opposition while seeking votes for the BJP.

