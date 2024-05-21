Hush Money trial: Trump sees Costello return to the stand after being reprimanded





NEW YORK (AP) A defense witness in Donald Trump's hush money case, whom the judge had threatened to remove from trial because of his behavior, returned to the stand Tuesday as the trial nears its conclusion. END.

Trump's lawyers hope Robert Costello's testimony will help undermine the credibility of a key prosecution witness, Michael Cohen, the Trump fixer-turned-enemy.

What you need to know about Trump's silent trial:

Costello turned to Judge Juan M. Merchan before jurors arrived in court, speaking softly. The judge recognized him and nodded, a much more cordial scene than the drama that unfolded during Monday's proceedings, when Costello made hushed comments during testimony, rolled his eyes at heaven and called the whole exercise ridiculous. These antics angered Merchan, and the judge briefly kicked reporters out of the courtroom to reprimand him.

The judge told Costello, a former federal prosecutor, that he was being contemptuous, adding: If you try to disrespect me one more time, I will remove you from the stand, according to a court transcript.

The defense was expected to rest its case later Tuesday, clearing the way for the trial to move on to decisions on how to instruct the jury on deliberations. Prosecutors dropped their case Monday accusing Trump of falsifying business records as part of a scheme to bury stories they feared could damage his 2016 campaign. The criminal trial, the first in , a former US president, is in his home stretch, with final arguments expected Tuesday after Memorial Day.

The accusations stem from internal Trump Organization files in which payments to Cohen were marked as legal fees. Prosecutors say they were actually reimbursements for a secret $130,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels to prevent her from going public before the 2016 election with allegations of a sexual relationship with Trump. Trump says nothing sexual happened between them.

Trump, a Republican, said he had done nothing illegal and called the affair an attempt to obstruct his bid to win back the White House in 2024.

They have no case, Trump said outside the courtroom Tuesday. There is no crime.

After jurors left for the day Monday, defense attorneys urged the judge to drop the charges before jurors even began deliberating, arguing that prosecutors had failed to prove their case. The defense suggested Trump was trying to protect his family, not his campaign, by suppressing what he says were false and slanderous claims.

Defense attorney Todd Blanche argued there was nothing illegal about enlisting the help of a tabloid to publish positive stories about Trump, negative stories about his opponents and identify potentially harmful articles before publication. None of the people involved had criminal intent, Blanche said.

How is hiding a false story from voters criminal? » asked Blanche.

Former President Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court during his ongoing trial Monday, May 20, 2024, in New York. (Mark Peterson/Pool Photo via AP)

Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo countered that the trial evidence overwhelmingly supported every element of the alleged offenses and said the case should go to the jury.

The judge did not immediately rule on the defense request. Such long-term requests are often made in criminal cases but are rarely granted.

The defense called Costello because of his antagonistic role toward Cohen since their professional relationship broke down spectacularly. Costello had offered to represent Cohen shortly after the search of the lawyer's hotel room, office and home and as Cohen had to decide whether to remain defiant in the face of a criminal investigation or cooperate with authorities in the hope of obtaining more lenient treatment.

In the years since, Costello has repeatedly slandered Cohen's credibility and even served as a witness before last year's grand jury that indicted Trump, offering testimony intended to undermine Cohen's account. In an interview with Fox News Channel last week, Costello accused Cohen of lying to the jury and using the case to monetize himself.

Costello contradicted Cohen's testimony describing Trump as being intimately involved in every aspect of the hush money scheme. Costello told jurors Monday that Cohen told him Trump knew nothing about the secret payment to Daniels.

Michael Cohen has repeatedly said that President Trump knew nothing about these payments, that he made them on his own, and he has said this repeatedly, Costello said.

Cohen, however, said earlier Monday that he had no doubt that Trump had given him final approval to make the payments to Daniels. In total, he said he spoke with Trump more than 20 times about the issue as of October 2016.

Trump lawyer Emil Bove told the judge the defense does not plan to call any other witnesses after Costello, although it could still call campaign finance expert Bradley A. Smith for limited testimony . It hasn't been definitively said that Trump will not testify, but this is the clearest indication yet that he will waive his right to speak in his own defense.

Long reported in Washington. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin and Michelle Price in New York; Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina; and Eric Tucker and Alanna Durkin Richer in Washington contributed to this report.

