Politics
Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report, head-to-head stats Firstpost
IPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCB: Check Ahmedabad weather forecast, Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report and head-to-head stats of both teams.
Learn more
Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Wednesday (May 22). RR were the second team to qualify for the playoffs, but missed out on a top-two finish after a run of poor form, losing four of their last five matches while Rajsthan's final league match was called off.
RCB, on the other hand, qualified for the playoffs after beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last league match as CSK were eliminated. They came fourth with 14 points from 14 matches while RR accumulated 17 points and finished third.
The loser of the Eliminator will be eliminated from IPL 2024 while the winner will move on to Qualifier 2 where they will face either Kolkata Knight Riders or Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR will face SRH in Qualifiers 1 on Tuesday (May 21).
RR vs RCB: Weather forecast for Ahmedabad
After IPL 2024 Eliminator, here is the weather forecast for Ahmedabad.
The RR vs RCB match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, May 22.
According to AccuWeather.com, the temperature in Ahmedabad on May 22 can reach 45 degrees Celsius and there is 0% chance of precipitation, which means rain is not expected to play any role in the match. The temperature is also expected to drop to 42 degrees Celsius at 8 p.m. and 39 degrees Celsius at 10 p.m. Humidity is expected to be around 16-21% for the duration of the game.
RR vs RCB: What happens if the rain spoils the party?
Rain chances are close to zero during the Eliminator but in the event of a match interruption, an additional 120 minutes will be given to complete Wednesday's match.
Here's what the rule says: In the event of a delayed start or interruption, the scheduled extension of sixty minutes (or one hundred and twenty minutes for play-off matches) must be used first, followed by the time allocated for timeouts. then reducing the stick change interval (if applicable).
For play-off matches, in addition to the extra time mentioned above, there may be reserve days (during which an incomplete play-off match must be completed).
If the match is not completed even after adding 120 minutes to the allowed time, the match may move to the reserve day. All four playoff matches of IPL 2024 have reserve days.
However, on the reserve day the match will be rescheduled and played from the start to ensure rain does not affect the final result.
What happens if the match is canceled on the reserve day?
If the RR vs RCB Eliminator does not also end on the reserve day, the winner will be decided based on their position in the league. In the case of the Eliminator, RR will win by finishing against RCB.
Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report
Seven matches of IPL 2024 were played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, but one of them was cancelled. So far, the pitch has helped both the batters and the bowlers. On two occasions in the current season, scores of 200 or more have been chased down, but against Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans were bowled out for just 89. There have also been matches where both teams have scored in the region of 160.
RR vs RCB: Head to head
RCB have faced RR in 32 matches so far, winning 15 of them while RR have won 13 times. Three matches ended without a result.
In the playoffs, RR and RCB faced each other twice, with both teams winning once each.
They first met in the Eliminator in 2015 when RCB won by 71 runs. In the second match of Qualifiers 2 in 2022, RR won by seven wickets.
Live Stream RR vs RCB
The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network TV channels and live streaming will be available on JioCinema.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/sports-news/ahmedabad-weather-forecast-ipl-2024-eliminator-rr-vs-rcb-head-to-head-narendra-modi-stadium-pitch-report-13773277.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'Not genocide': Watch Biden vehemently accuse ICC of seeking arrest warrants for Israeli leader
- Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report, head-to-head stats Firstpost
- Actress Xelia Mendes-Jones talks about the story of Wheel of Times Renna
- Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Israel Securities Authority and Bank of Israel Issue Call for Proposals to Consider Changing Stock Exchange Trading Days
- Israel-Gaza conflict: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says former Shortland Street actor's hunger strike a 'true disgrace' and defends government response
- UNG's Mills and Garnett Named PBC Recipients of NCAA 50th Anniversary Scholarship
- Hush Money trial: Trump sees Costello return to the stand after being reprimanded
- From Ananya Panday to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 5 Bollywood Divas Who Inspired Us to Cut Our Hair Short
- UPDATE: Popular restaurant chain launches legal bid over Cockney rhyming slang for curry | uk news
- Speeding Driver on Sheridan Street Attacks Hollywood Flooring Industry
- Valor Games 2024 | Veterans, Armed Forces Members Competing in 12 Annual Valor Games: 'We're All in This Together'
- The WNBA has joined forces with high fashion. It's a Slam Dunk