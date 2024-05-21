Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report, head-to-head stats Firstpost

IPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCB: Check Ahmedabad weather forecast, Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report and head-to-head stats of both teams. Learn more

Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Wednesday (May 22). RR were the second team to qualify for the playoffs, but missed out on a top-two finish after a run of poor form, losing four of their last five matches while Rajsthan's final league match was called off.

RCB, on the other hand, qualified for the playoffs after beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last league match as CSK were eliminated. They came fourth with 14 points from 14 matches while RR accumulated 17 points and finished third.

The loser of the Eliminator will be eliminated from IPL 2024 while the winner will move on to Qualifier 2 where they will face either Kolkata Knight Riders or Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR will face SRH in Qualifiers 1 on Tuesday (May 21).

RR vs RCB: Weather forecast for Ahmedabad

The RR vs RCB match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, May 22.

According to AccuWeather.com, the temperature in Ahmedabad on May 22 can reach 45 degrees Celsius and there is 0% chance of precipitation, which means rain is not expected to play any role in the match. The temperature is also expected to drop to 42 degrees Celsius at 8 p.m. and 39 degrees Celsius at 10 p.m. Humidity is expected to be around 16-21% for the duration of the game.

RR vs RCB: What happens if the rain spoils the party?

Rain chances are close to zero during the Eliminator but in the event of a match interruption, an additional 120 minutes will be given to complete Wednesday's match.

Here's what the rule says: In the event of a delayed start or interruption, the scheduled extension of sixty minutes (or one hundred and twenty minutes for play-off matches) must be used first, followed by the time allocated for timeouts. then reducing the stick change interval (if applicable).

For play-off matches, in addition to the extra time mentioned above, there may be reserve days (during which an incomplete play-off match must be completed).

If the match is not completed even after adding 120 minutes to the allowed time, the match may move to the reserve day. All four playoff matches of IPL 2024 have reserve days.

However, on the reserve day the match will be rescheduled and played from the start to ensure rain does not affect the final result.

What happens if the match is canceled on the reserve day?

If the RR vs RCB Eliminator does not also end on the reserve day, the winner will be decided based on their position in the league. In the case of the Eliminator, RR will win by finishing against RCB.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

Seven matches of IPL 2024 were played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, but one of them was cancelled. So far, the pitch has helped both the batters and the bowlers. On two occasions in the current season, scores of 200 or more have been chased down, but against Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans were bowled out for just 89. There have also been matches where both teams have scored in the region of 160.

RR vs RCB: Head to head

RCB have faced RR in 32 matches so far, winning 15 of them while RR have won 13 times. Three matches ended without a result.

In the playoffs, RR and RCB faced each other twice, with both teams winning once each.

They first met in the Eliminator in 2015 when RCB won by 71 runs. In the second match of Qualifiers 2 in 2022, RR won by seven wickets.

Live Stream RR vs RCB

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network TV channels and live streaming will be available on JioCinema.