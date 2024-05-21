Donald Trump's secret trial





Robert Costello's testimony appeared to backfire on the defense, several legal experts told CNN.

Costello's attitude toward Judge Juan Merchan caused the courtroom to clear Monday and his interactions with prosecutors may not work in the defense's favor.

It's just terrible the way this happened and the strange thing is, Costello knows better, right? ” said David Oscar Markus, a criminal defense attorney. “He's a lawyer, he's been in this courtroom, this courthouse. He knows better, so it's just a horrible, horrible day. And you know the defense took a big risk here and pulled out very poorly.

Laura Coates, CNN's chief legal analyst, noted that Costello's goal was to attack Michael Cohen's credibility by calling him a liar, but failed to do so.

“The prosecutor is undermining in doing so,” Coates said, “and not allowing him frankly, on this very tight leash, to try to deviate from what the documents say. Now the idea, the color that we had to his subject in the courtroom before telling him to speak louder, to speak louder, that may not sit well with the juror, Coates said.

He is no longer able to explain what the documents say. That’s where you want your witness to be if you want to undermine them,” she added.

The district attorney is “gradually but surely turning Bob Costello into a prosecution witness,” CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said, as Costello talks about a pivotal moment in April 2018 when emails indicate Costello was trying to keep Cohen in prison. fold it and do not turn it over. This shady effort to keep Michael Cohen from not turning around is going to the ground. This is bad for the defense and good for the prosecution.

William J. Brennan, a former lawyer for Trump Payroll Corp., also said Costello's testimony was not in favor of the defense. It's really sad for the defense that this is what they were focused on now when they had a few days, which doesn't happen often in a criminal trial. You know, Cohen was just a gift.

Brennan continued, now they put Costello in, he imploded, he fought with the judge, he dances with her (Susan Hoffinger), it's just not a good way to end.

