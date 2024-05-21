'The Apprentice' Filmmaker Responds to Donald Trump's Legal Threats





Apprentice filmmaker Ali Abbasi was asked at Tuesday's Cannes Film Festival press conference about Donald Trump's legal threats against the film after its world premiere here the night before.

“Everyone talks about his prosecution of a lot of people, but they don’t talk about his success rate. [with those lawsuits]”, the filmmaker told the press today.

After the film's premiere, where he received an 11-minute standing ovation at the Grand Théâtre Lumière, Trump campaign adviser Steven Cheung, back in the United States, said: “We are going to take legal action to respond to the blatantly false claims of these fake filmmakers. »

The film follows the rise of a young 1980s Donald J. Trump, played by Marvel Studios movie icon Sebastian Stan, as a real estate baron and how he was inspired by ruthless lawyer Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong).

RELATED: Photos from 'The Apprentice' Cannes Film Festival Premiere: Sebastian Stan, Ali Abbasi, Maria Bakalova and More

“This bullshit is pure fiction that sensationalizes lies that have long been debunked,” Cheung added of Abbasi's competition film. “As with the illegal Biden trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will take back the White House and beat the candidate of his choice because nothing they did not work. »

Abbasi said: “I don't necessarily think it's a film [Trump] wouldn't like it, I don't think he would necessarily like it, but I think he would be surprised.

“I would suggest that we go meet him and then talk,” added the filmmaker.

The picture's producer, Daniel Berkman, added: “We're asking them to see the film.”

The film contains a rape scene in which Trump forces himself on his then-wife, Ivana Trump (played by Maria Bakalova). The first former Mrs. Trump, who died in 2022, spoke about the sexual assault that occurred in the years after the couple's divorce, but later recanted. Abbasi did not discuss the controversial scene during the press conference.

The Apprentice director Ali Abbasi on allegations that Donald Trump sued the film: Everyone talks about him suing a lot of people, but they don't talk about his success rate #Cannes2024 pic.twitter.com/orO8VwGvmG

— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 21, 2024

Abbasi, without specifying who its distributor might be, said September 15 would be a good release date for the film, timed to the second presidential debate.

RELATED: 2024 presidential election debate schedule: dates, times

“We have this promotional event, the US elections, with us and the film, so we're really hoping to come out of that,” Abbasi said.

Trump, the presumptive Republican Party nominee for president, faces myriad indictments and is currently in the midst of Stormy Daniels' secret trial in New York.

At the start of today's press conference, Abbasi read a statement from Strong, who was unable to travel to Cannes due to his Broadway commitment in Henrik Ibsen's An Enemy of the People.

Strong explained how the phrase “enemy of the people” was used by Trump and how “we are living in the long dark shadow of Roy Cohn.”

Abbasi joked, “Obviously, we’re totally nonpartisan,” noting that Strong was expressing his own opinions.

#TheApprentice director Ali Abbasi reads a message from Jeremy Strong, who plays Roy Cohn in the film.

Lively discussions on how the phrase enemy of the people was used by Donald Trump and how Roy Cohn lived the long dark shadow #Cannes2024 pic.twitter.com/DQ1WGjhafs

— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 21, 2024

Abbasi said: “It's really not a movie about Donald Trump, it's really a movie about a system and how power flows through the system. Roy Cohn was an expert in using this system; he taught Donald Trump.

The director continued: “The idea that there is a clear division in the United States between conservatives and liberals, I think is a fantasy. A lot of these people go to the same charity events, the same schools – suffice to say, whoever created MSNBC is the same one who created Fox News. [Editor’s note: Abbasi was referring to Roger Ailes, who created the NBC-owned news talk cable channel America’s Talking, which launched in 1994 and was unplugged in favor of MSNBC’s launch in 1996].

“Kurt Vonnegut said there is a group of winners and a group of losers.”

The Apprentice is sold in Cannes by CAA, WME and Rocket Science.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/05/donald-trump-the-apprentice-cannes-sebastian-stan-1235925312/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos