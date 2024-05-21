Politics
Tesla removes Steam Gaming in new Model S and Model X vehicles
By Karan Singh
Tesla is no longer including Steam support in any of its new Model S and Model X vehicles, according to messages received from customers awaiting delivery of the flagship vehicles.
Tesla previously introduced the Steam beta for newer versions of the Model S and Model slightly older vehicles with only 8 GB of RAM, but an upgrade was available for $2,000 USD.
Tesla no longer supports dedicated GPUs?
The Cybertruck also did not receive a dedicated graphics processing unit (GPU), with many people noting that they did not have access to Steam on their Foundation Series Cybertrucks and GreenTheOnly later confirmed that the Cybertruck did not include a GPU. The Cybertruck also comes with just 8GB of RAM, matching the Model 3 and Model Y MCU 3 versions based on AMD Ryzen chips.
This could indicate that Tesla is phasing out GPUs, as well as the larger RAM packages that come with their high-end vehicles, likely due to cost reductions, hardware streamlining, and optimization.
The future of Steam support
While the AMD Ryzen RDNA-2 APUs built into every Tesla MCU are quite powerful and very capable of rendering 3D or 2D graphics in mobile setups, there has been a distinct lack of Steam support on other vehicles, due to the 8 GB of RAM.
Given the removal of GPUs from flagship vehicles, it's also possible that RAM in the new Model S and X vehicles will also face a similar reduction as the Cybertruck. The Steam Beta could very well be on its way out.
The other possible alternative would be an updated Steam beta that supports 8GB of RAM and doesn't require a powerful GPU since users can't do too much hardcore gaming on their vehicles.
Gaming Alternatives
Some gaming apps still exist in Tesla's Arcade Mode, including the very popular Cuphead, Sky Force Reload, and Vampire Survivors. We've already discussed Tesla's lack of Google Casting and Apple Airplay, but a fantastic alternative would be to provide HDMI pass-through support on the Glovebox's USB-C port.
Imagine being able to connect your phone to Tesla's displays and play on a much larger 19-inch screen (screen size comparison), as seen on the Cybertruck.
The future of Tesla computing
Elon Musk mentioned in the Tesla 2024 earnings call that the unused computing power of non-driving Tesla vehicles was equivalent to a larger computing system like Amazon's AWS. One of the ideas Musk floated was to use computers in parked vehicles to perform inference, data processing, and other tasks – selling the vehicles' computing capabilities to external organizations, while also reimbursing the owner.
By a member of the Tesla app team
Tesla has just rolled out its latest FSD software, v12.4, to employees. Elon Musk announced that this update would be available to employees last weekend, and plans to release it publicly in small numbers later this week.
Surprisingly, the new update is version 2024.9.5, which is likely based on the previous 2024.8 branch and not Tesla's latest 2024.14 version. The Spring Update (2024.14) brings various new features such as a new media player, new parked visualization, Audible support, and Sentinel Mode event preview, among others.
However, FSD v12.4 brings its own excitement with two major new changes.
Vision-based attention monitoring
The release notes show a new Vision-based attention monitoring feature that replaces the steering wheel nag as Musk previously mentioned.
However, as we predicted, Tesla will still use the steering wheel to detect attention when the cabin camera is inconclusive.
The car can only rely on the vehicle's cabin camera, and therefore remove the steering wheel nag under certain conditions:
-
the camera is not obstructed
-
there is enough lighting
-
the driver waits impatiently
-
the driver is not wearing sunglasses
-
the driver does not wear a low-brimmed hat or any other object that covers his or her eyes
If any of these situations occur or the vehicle does not have a cabin camera, the vehicle will continue to use the steering wheel to determine the driver's attention.
Tesla is careful to point out that images and videos from the cabin camera are neither recorded nor transmitted unless you enable data sharing.
Updated typing system
With FSD v12.4, Tesla also updated its Autopilot Suspend feature, designed to enforce responsible use of FSD.
The current system allows the driver to receive up to five keystrokes (three keystrokes for vehicles without a cabin camera) before Autopilot and FSD become unavailable. If this happens, FSD will be unavailable for a week. Strikes are only cleared when the driver has accumulated five, or when Tesla clears strikes for everyone, which happens about twice a year.
The new system is more lenient regarding the suppression of strikes. The vehicle will continue to issue strikes whenever the driver is not paying attention, however, the vehicle will now gradually remove strikes for the driver after a period of time.
Tesla states that a strike will be lifted for each 7-day period in which the driver does not receive a strike. So, if FSD is deactivated due to a strike, the driver will still be without FSD for one week, even if strikes are now removed on a rolling basis. This new keystroke system should apply to vehicles with and without a cabin camera.
Other new features
Other new features are also expected in FSD 12.4, which we covered in our Tesla FSD v12.4 article.
In particular, they focus on improving driver comfort by reducing the number of sudden brakes, automatically searching for a parking space upon arrival at your destination and much more. Driver interventions are also expected to be significantly reduced, with Musk saying Tesla expects a 5-10x improvement in interventions.
Eligibility
Unfortunately, since FSD v12.4 is on branch 2024.9, it should only be available to owners of update 2024.8 and below, which includes everyone currently using update 2024.3.25.
If no major issues are found with FSD v12.4, we could see it start to be released to the public later this week.
By Karan Singh
Previously, the Tesla X Account shared a video in which FSD V12 appeared to take into account a pedestrian's hand gestures when navigating. Elon Musk also confirmed on X that hand gesture recognition would be improved in V12.4, and even better in V12.5.
Tesla has been considering gesture recognition for many years, with Musk mentioning hand gesture recognition in 2021. FSD is supposed to be able to adapt to new and unique circumstances in a safe way, whether it's follow the instructions of a police officer or understand the hand. signals from a cyclist.
Boris Johnson and the FSD
Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, recently arrived in experience FSD V12 on the crowded streets of Los Angeles, with his wife and child in the back seat. Tesla provided a vehicle and assistant for its self-driving experience through 5-way intersections, heavy traffic and pedestrians.
After about 45 minutes, I feel like a driving test examiner – except I want to tell the car that it passed, hands down. -Boris Johnson
Actions to come
Johnson had only one experience with hand gestures in his commute: being greeted at a hotel. Although the car did not recognize the gesture – even on FSD V12.3.6 – the Tesla official on board the vehicle confirmed that “”It doesn't recognize this gesture yet, but we're fixing it for the next iteration. This should be done next month.“.
It's not immediately clear whether the Tesla employee is referring to FSD v12.4, which is expected to begin rolling out to the public later this week, or the next major release of Tesla FSD, V12.5. According to Musk, V12.5 should handle much more complicated situations and even start communication between vehicles and the fleet.
Yeah, I wouldn't count on it in 12.3.x, but 12.4 is a big improvement and 12.5 might achieve it
– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2024
Solve FSD
When you tackle a problem like FSD, which has never been solved before, sometimes you have to pivot and realize there is a better approach. This is what Tesla did with FSD and AI. Just a few years ago, people thought cars would need to be able to read signs to achieve autonomy, but with the latest approach, that's no longer necessary. As long as the vehicle has already seen a specific sign and has enough examples, it is already trained on what humans do when such a sign is detected. The same will be true for hand gestures, the vehicle will not need to know what each hand gesture means, it will simply recognize that when a current gesture is made, that is how the vehicle must react.
Tesla achieves this by providing it with millions of examples of very specific situations and the AI recognizes patterns. This is an example of Tesla leveraging its fleet data. They can easily capture millions of examples of hand gestures and human reactions, and integrate them into their AI training model.
As Tesla processes more video, FSD will continue to improve. Tesla is expected to spend $10 billion on AI this year alone, with most of it going toward improving FSD.
|
