Israeli, Hamas leaders join list of those indicted by main war crimes court

JERUSALEM (AP) In accusing the leaders of Israel and Hamas of war crimes, the prosecutor general of the International Criminal Court placed them among world leaders infamous for heinous acts against humanity.

Chief prosecutor Karim Khan on Monday announced arrest warrants for two Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and three Hamas leaders.

The prosecutor focused on actions taken by Hamas on October 7 when militants stormed southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking some 250 hostages, and on the Israeli military response in Gaza, which killed around 35,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Netanyahu condemned the decision on Monday, calling it a complete distortion of reality.

“I reject with disgust the comparison made by the Hague prosecutors between democratic Israel and the mass murderers of Hamas,” Netanyahu said.

In a statement, Hamas accused the prosecutor of trying to equate the victim with the executioner. He said he had the right to resist Israeli occupation, including armed resistance.

The ICC is the permanent court of last resort, established in 2002 to prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression. Several countries do not accept the Court's jurisdiction, including Israel, the United States, China and Russia.

Here's a closer look at the charges against Israeli and Hamas leaders, as well as some world leaders who have also been the subject of ICC arrest warrants:

HAMAS LEADERS

Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif are accused of planning and inciting eight war crimes and crimes against humanity, including extermination, murder, hostage-taking, rape and the torture.

The accused crimes against humanity were part of a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population of Israel by Hamas, says the decision released today by the ICC.

There are reasonable grounds to believe that the hostages kidnapped in Israel were held in inhumane conditions and that some were victims of sexual violence, including rape, while in detention.

Hamas has rejected these accusations.

Sinwar and Deif are believed to be hiding in Gaza. Haniyeh, the supreme leader of Hamas, is based in Qatar.

ISRAELI LEADERS

Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant are accused of seven war crimes and crimes against humanity, including extermination and murder. They are also accused of starving civilians as a method of warfare, intentionally directing acts against a civilian population, persecuting them and deliberately causing great suffering.

The UN says widespread famine is gripping northern Gaza as the territory faces a near-total cutoff in aid supplies. Israel has been accused of severely restricting the flow of aid to the territory, an allegation it denies.

Netanyahu and Gallant face no immediate risk of prosecution. Israel is not a member of the court, but the threat of arrest could make it difficult for Israeli leaders to travel abroad.

OTHER ARREST WARRANTS

The ICC has issued arrest warrants for other leaders over the past two decades since its creation.

In March last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin was accused of kidnapping children from Ukraine to Russia. He was indicted along with Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Russia's commissioner for children's rights.

The chances of Putin being tried by the ICC are very unlikely because Moscow does not recognize the jurisdiction of the courts and does not extradite its nationals. Russia responded by issuing its own arrest warrants for Khan, the court prosecutor and other ICC judges.

One of Africa's most notorious warlords, Joseph Kony, was the subject of an ICC arrest warrant in 2005. As leader of the Lord's Resistance Army in the north of Uganda, he faces 12 counts of crimes against humanity, including murder, sexual slavery and rape. 21 counts of war crimes.

Despite an internationally-backed manhunt and a $5 million reward, Kony evaded capture and remains at large. The ICC is expected to open its first hearings in absentia in October.

Former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir is wanted by the ICC on charges related to the conflict in Darfur. Al-Bashir was the subject of arrest warrants in 2009 and 2010, charging him with five counts of crimes against humanity and three counts of genocide.

He remains at large, having spent some time in a Khartoum prison from 2019 to 2023. Earlier this year, the ICC said progress had been made in the case against al-Bashir.

Longtime Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi was charged with two counts of crimes against humanity for his brutal repression during the Arab Spring in 2011. The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Gaddafi in June 2011, but closed the case. case in November 2011, after his death.

Seif al-Islam Gaddafi, the dictator's son, was indicted along with two others in 2011 and remains at large.