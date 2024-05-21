Politics
Israeli, Hamas leaders join list of those indicted by main war crimes court
JERUSALEM (AP) In accusing the leaders of Israel and Hamas of war crimes, the prosecutor general of the International Criminal Court placed them among world leaders infamous for heinous acts against humanity.
Chief prosecutor Karim Khan on Monday announced arrest warrants for two Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and three Hamas leaders.
The prosecutor focused on actions taken by Hamas on October 7 when militants stormed southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking some 250 hostages, and on the Israeli military response in Gaza, which killed around 35,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
Netanyahu condemned the decision on Monday, calling it a complete distortion of reality.
“I reject with disgust the comparison made by the Hague prosecutors between democratic Israel and the mass murderers of Hamas,” Netanyahu said.
In a statement, Hamas accused the prosecutor of trying to equate the victim with the executioner. He said he had the right to resist Israeli occupation, including armed resistance.
The ICC is the permanent court of last resort, established in 2002 to prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression. Several countries do not accept the Court's jurisdiction, including Israel, the United States, China and Russia.
Here's a closer look at the charges against Israeli and Hamas leaders, as well as some world leaders who have also been the subject of ICC arrest warrants:
HAMAS LEADERS
Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif are accused of planning and inciting eight war crimes and crimes against humanity, including extermination, murder, hostage-taking, rape and the torture.
The accused crimes against humanity were part of a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population of Israel by Hamas, says the decision released today by the ICC.
There are reasonable grounds to believe that the hostages kidnapped in Israel were held in inhumane conditions and that some were victims of sexual violence, including rape, while in detention.
Hamas has rejected these accusations.
Sinwar and Deif are believed to be hiding in Gaza. Haniyeh, the supreme leader of Hamas, is based in Qatar.
ISRAELI LEADERS
Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant are accused of seven war crimes and crimes against humanity, including extermination and murder. They are also accused of starving civilians as a method of warfare, intentionally directing acts against a civilian population, persecuting them and deliberately causing great suffering.
The UN says widespread famine is gripping northern Gaza as the territory faces a near-total cutoff in aid supplies. Israel has been accused of severely restricting the flow of aid to the territory, an allegation it denies.
Netanyahu and Gallant face no immediate risk of prosecution. Israel is not a member of the court, but the threat of arrest could make it difficult for Israeli leaders to travel abroad.
OTHER ARREST WARRANTS
The ICC has issued arrest warrants for other leaders over the past two decades since its creation.
In March last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin was accused of kidnapping children from Ukraine to Russia. He was indicted along with Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Russia's commissioner for children's rights.
The chances of Putin being tried by the ICC are very unlikely because Moscow does not recognize the jurisdiction of the courts and does not extradite its nationals. Russia responded by issuing its own arrest warrants for Khan, the court prosecutor and other ICC judges.
One of Africa's most notorious warlords, Joseph Kony, was the subject of an ICC arrest warrant in 2005. As leader of the Lord's Resistance Army in the north of Uganda, he faces 12 counts of crimes against humanity, including murder, sexual slavery and rape. 21 counts of war crimes.
Despite an internationally-backed manhunt and a $5 million reward, Kony evaded capture and remains at large. The ICC is expected to open its first hearings in absentia in October.
Former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir is wanted by the ICC on charges related to the conflict in Darfur. Al-Bashir was the subject of arrest warrants in 2009 and 2010, charging him with five counts of crimes against humanity and three counts of genocide.
He remains at large, having spent some time in a Khartoum prison from 2019 to 2023. Earlier this year, the ICC said progress had been made in the case against al-Bashir.
Longtime Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi was charged with two counts of crimes against humanity for his brutal repression during the Arab Spring in 2011. The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Gaddafi in June 2011, but closed the case. case in November 2011, after his death.
Seif al-Islam Gaddafi, the dictator's son, was indicted along with two others in 2011 and remains at large.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news10.com/news/ap-israeli-and-hamas-leaders-join-list-of-people-accused-by-leading-war-crimes-court/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cassie's close friend recalls what the singer had to say about the 2016 incident
- Donald Trump shares video on Truth Social with reference to the Unified Reich | Donald Trump
- PM Modi Bihar rally: Opposition wants to withdraw SC/ST reservation from jihadists
- Israeli, Hamas leaders join list of those indicted by main war crimes court
- Rocking Rickshaw: Singapore's Bollywood paradise expands with star partnerships
- Rolling Meadows is home to two ice rinks and could host an international youth hockey tournament
- RBC plans to bring retail back to life
- Stock Market Today: Wall Street nears record highs in another quiet trading day
- How to use Google Search without AI: Workaround for “udm=14”
- The strongest earthquake in 40 years hits the Campi Flegrei volcano Technology news
- Tesla removes Steam Gaming in new Model S and Model X vehicles
- The Bear made Ayo Edebiri a Hollywood darling. Now she's making Hollywood her playground.