PM Modi Bihar rally: Opposition wants to withdraw SC/ST reservation from jihadists

On May 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which are part of the INDIA bloc (Indian National Development, inclusive Alliance), while addressing issues of corruption, reservations, inflation, abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Congress party wants reservations based on religion. If Baba Sahib Ambedkar had not been there, former Prime Minister Nehru would not have made reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), Mr. Modi told a public meeting at Motihari in East Champaran district.

Mr. Modi arrived in Patna on the evening of May 20 and visited the residence of senior state party leader and former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, who passed away recently, to offer condolences to the bereaved family . He also visited the Bihar BJP headquarters to address party leaders and spent the night at the Raj Bhawan.

They (the opposition) want to snatch SC, ST, OBC (Other Back Class) reservations from you for the jihadists (those who pursue a militant Islamic movement). For this, they want to change the Constitution, said the Prime Minister, adding that for this not to happen, we must have a strong government at the Center.

Mr. Modi also raised the issues of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and corruption to criticize the Congress and the RJD.

For the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, they (the opposition parties) refused the invitation. They have time to have food at the homes of those who have been convicted in a corruption case, but not for that, Mr. Modi charged, referring to the video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi preparing food. food with RJD leader Lalu Prasad and his youngest son Tejashwi. Yadav in Delhi, which went viral on social media.

Those born with a silver spoon cannot understand the pangs of poverty, but Modi, born to a poor mother, knows what poverty is and he cannot betray the poor, he said. declared.

Slamming RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Mr. Modi asked: Can those who grabbed your land instead of jobs think of you?

We must be grateful to Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi who took Bihar out of the Jungle Raj, he said while raising the issues that have been plaguing Champaran for a long time, like floods and perpetual migration. PM Modi also listed out several development works carried out by the NDA government to generate employment in Champaran.

He also spoke about the free ration provided by his government to the poor. The Congress is wondering why he (Mr Modi) is giving free ration to the poor. It's because I know what poverty is, he said. The free 5 kg grain ration distributed to the poor by the NDA government has evoked a positive response among poor voters across the state.

They (opposition) have no problem except that of abusing PM Modi. A leader recently said the prime minister should stay in bed. I say no one in this country should take bed rest. What can we expect from the heirs of Jungle Raj? Mr. Modi lives in everyone's heart, he said. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had recently said that the Prime Minister should now take bed rest.

Launching an attack on the Congress party, PM Modi added that the Congress party has ruined 60 years and three generations of the country. When a son of a poor mother was given the opportunity to serve, when Modi came to power, toilets reached every home, and electricity reached every home. Modi took the responsibility of providing cooking gas and tap water to every household. Congress has done nothing but harass you (the poor). The poor have become even poorer.

They didn't give you enough to fill your stomach, but they filled their cupboards with bank notes, he said, apparently in another reference to the mounds of bank notes recently seized by Directorate officials. of Law Enforcement (ED) at the residence of some Congress party leaders in Jharkhand. .

The poor were taken care of when this son of the poor came to power. It is Modi's guarantee that the works which are yet to be done will be completed in the next five years, but for that I want a strong government at the Centre, he added.

After the first phase of the (parliamentary) voting, the INDI alliance came out on top, but in the later phases it was demolished and after the fifth phase it was defeated. The whole world will see their defeat on June 4 (voting result day), he said.

The result of June 4 will be a mandate against corruption, the politics of appeasement, parts gang, those who abuse Sanatan mentality, against Jungle Raj mentality and anti-women, he added.

Maharajganj rally

Addressing a second public meeting at Goriakothi in Maharajganj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized opposition bloc INDIA. It is a group of 20 lakh crore crooks and corrupt people, he said.

Three things are common among all allies of the Indian bloc: they are all communal, casteist and dynastic, Mr. Modi said. They can loot the country's treasury, but they cannot move the country forward, he said.

The royal family houses the parts gang. They are sheltering those who mistreat Bihar and its people, the Prime Minister said, adding that in the next term, his (Mr. Modis) government would earn three crores. Have I gots (sisters) millionaires and also provide three crore concrete houses to the poor. Can those who insult Bihar and its people do you any good? Do you vote for them? ” he said, adding: “They should be punished.

East Champaran and Maharajganj will vote in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 25.