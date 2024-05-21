Donald Trump shares video on Truth Social with reference to the Unified Reich | Donald Trump





Donald Trump shared a video on his Truth Social account referencing a unified Reich if Trump wins the presidential election in November.

The video posted Monday remained visible for 15 hours Tuesday morning despite the reference highlighted by the media. The former president's account deleted it around 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The Trump campaign claimed that a staffer had not seen the word reich before the video was posted and said it was not used intentionally, but did not comment on why the video is remained on Trump's account for so long.

In the video, a narrator says: What happens after Donald Trump wins? What's next for America? Meanwhile, hypothetical headlines are presented, including: Industrial strength increased significantly through the creation of a unified Reich.

Reich is the German word for empire and is strongly associated with Adolf Hitler, who referred to his Nazi regime as the Third Reich.

It wasn't a campaign video, it was created by a random online account and reposted by a staffer who clearly didn't see the word, while the president was in court, Karoline Leavitt said, Trump campaign press secretary, in a statement.

The Associated Press reported that the title text appears to have been copied verbatim from Wikipedia. German industrial power and production increased significantly after 1871, driven by the creation of a unified Reich, the Wikipedia article on World War II states.

Trump dined with prominent anti-Semites Nick Fuentes and Kanye West in 2022, and in his campaign speeches he regularly states that immigrants are poisoning the blood of our country, which critics say echoes Nazi rhetoric.

The Biden campaign criticized Trump for sharing the video.

Donald Trump doesn't play games; he is telling America exactly what he intends to do if he returns to power: rule as a dictator over a unified Reich, a Biden spokesperson, James Singer, said in a statement.

Repeating Mein Kampf while warning of bloodshed if you lose is the type of unhinged behavior you sense from a guy who knows democracy continues to reject his extreme vision of chaos, division and violence.

The Biden campaign has also cited other past comments and actions by Trump that express or reflect anti-Semitic views, including saying Hitler did good things and praising neo-Nazi protesters at the Unite the rally. Right of 2017 in Charlottesville.

