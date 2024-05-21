As Moscow aims for Mars, Beijing wants beans – The Diplomat

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China on May 16 and 17 highlighted the foreign policy convergences between Moscow and Beijing. In their joint statement, the two leaders sworn strengthening military cooperation and economic ties while denouncing U.S. activities in the Asia-Pacific region. The two leaders also found common ground on issues related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, condemning attempts to seize foreign assets and promising to provide uninterrupted payment channels between economic entities.

THE joint statement devoted only a short section to the war in Ukraine, which the document describes as the Ukrainian crisis. Despite Western criticism of China proof Russia's war effort through the export of dual-use technologies, the document highlights the need to end any measures contributing to the prolongation of hostilities. In a few sentences roughly amplified According to Russian media, Russia appreciates China's objective and impartial position, and the two sides agreed on the desirability of a political and diplomatic settlement.

However, presidential foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov REMARK that Beijing understands the real reasons for the war and has insisted that discussions on the subject are pointless without Russia. It is also significant that the meeting between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing was assisted by former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and current Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, both of whom are key figures in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In his blanket During Putin's visit, Russian media focused on the close ties between the two powers. China was the First of all country visited by Putin after his re-election this year. Additionally, the two countries are celebrating 75 years of foreign relations, with Xi's enthusiastic praise cited by Russian media. Invoking his favorite foreign policy slogans, Xi referred to China and Russia as examples of a new type of international relations and relations between large neighbors. Putin, in turn, said that Russia does not have such an extensive network of direct contacts and interregional agreements with any other country in the world.

It's no coincidence that the president's trip took him to Harbin, a former Russian-majority metropolis that was once the hub of the Russia-built Eastern China Railway. Harbin has remained an important symbol in post-imperial relations thanks to its liberation by Soviet troops from Japanese rule in 1945. Putin paid tribute to the city's imperial and Soviet heritage, presenting an icon to the last church orthodox operational and laying flowers. has Memorial to Soviet soldiers.

In Harbin, Putin also launched the eighth Russian-Chinese EXPO and the fourth Russian-Chinese Forum on Interregional Cooperation. He signaled Russia's highest priorities in the first case in to visit at the stands of Rosatom, China National Offshore Oil Corporation and the Russian Direct Investment Fund. The entire EXPO, say the Russian presidential pages, concentrate on machine engineering projects, [and] metals, as well as solutions for the energy and IT industries, manufacturing finance, logistics and other areas.

Given Russia's high-tech aspirations, it is hardly surprising that Putin's imagination has been captured by the prospect of cooperation with China in space exploration. According to speaking to state newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Putin said he liked the idea of ​​Russia and China jointly unfurling their flags on Mars when he was shown a rover with automatic flag unfurling technology. This exchange served as a rebuke to the European Space Agency, which got out a joint Russian-European mission to Mars following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and in partnership with NASA instead.

Mars is not the only focus of potential space cooperation between Russia and China. Earlier this year, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Yuri Borisov, shared details about the Sino-Russian lunar station project, saying that Russia was going to install a nuclear power plant on the Moon. As Reuters As Russia's space program points out, the Russian space program has suffered setbacks in recent years, despite its ambitions to exploit the Earth's satellite. Its first lunar mission in nearly half a century ended in failure when the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed on the moon.

Putin has also shown surprising confidence in the face of China's ascendancy as an automotive power. The only reason tariffs are being introduced on electric vehicles in the West, Putin declared, is that the quality of Chinese electric vehicles has improved. He said that Russia welcomes the expansion of China's automobile industry and expressed hope for continued cooperation.

The news follows increasingly desperate complaints from Russian carmakers, with the head of state-owned AvtoVAZ accusing Chinese brands of financial difficulties. undercutting Russian producers and have no interest in location their production in Russia. According to the chairman of the Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development, the Russian authorities have raised the issue of location with their Chinese partners. It is unclear whether this request met with any response.

At the same time, Chinese media coverage of Putin's visit made it clear that Beijing's expectations for cooperation with Moscow mainly revolve around the primary sector. In writing In relations between the two countries, CCTV has reduced Russian-Chinese trade to Russian gas in Chinese homes, and Chinese electronics and automobiles on Russian roads. Indeed, one of the main news articles in the Global Times at the time of Putin's visit was the announcement of the first Russian maritime terminal in the Far East for the transport of liquefied petroleum gas.

According to a Chinese expert interviewed by the Global Times, breakthroughs are expected not only in the energy and manufacturing sectors, but also in agriculture. According to the point of sale, discussions Meetings were held between agricultural experts from the two countries on the possibility of Russia becoming a major supplier of soybeans to China. Currently, China's soybean imports are dominated by Brazil (70%) and the United States (24%), but Russia's climate makes it an ideal candidate for growing the crop. It is hoped that Russian agricultural exports can reduce China's dependence on food products from the United States, given the ever-escalating political tensions.

There are of course other avenues for Russian and Chinese interests to converge. Cooperation to facilitate financial transactions could bring a major victory for Beijing, as Chinese experts expect Moscow to provide more support for the internationalization of the renminbi. Russian hopes to jointly develop their Far East also received the attention Chinese media, with large amounts of natural information resources awaiting exploitation.

As Russia's war against Ukraine continues to isolate the West, its dependence on China will only deepen. From the Kremlin's point of view, the advantages of this relationship are obvious. However, it is increasingly clear that Russia will not get everything it wants and will have to make difficult sacrifices in the process.