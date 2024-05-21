Imran Khan explains why Aamir Khan is MIA from award shows





The image was shared on X. (courtesy of SajaiKumar9)

Imran Khan, who has been out of the public eye for almost a decade, is now making headlines with his recent appearances and interviews. The actor, who is also superstar Aamir Khan's nephew, recently revealed why his uncle doesn't attend award shows. In a recent episode of Chill Sesh with comedians Sapan Verma, Raunaq Rajani and Prashasti Singh, Imran shared, I grew up in a family of people who were dedicated to the profession but none of them were lured by the pomp and fame. What I was always taught was: we take our craft seriously, we put our hearts into it, the rest is sprinkled on top, which is what you shouldn't be in love with.

During the same conversation, Imran Khan also shared his experience regarding award shows. He said they are often introduced to stars based on their availability in the city. He mentioned that he experienced a similar situation after the release of his debut film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008. Imran said: Right after the release of my first film, we went through this phase. They don't talk about it directly, they will ask: Are you free on such and such a date? Then if you say maybe, they will follow, Achcha agar aap aa rahe hai toh' They don't want to come out and talk directly about this thing. So there were a lot of things that seemed weird to me.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Aamir Khan appeared as a guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show. During the fun chat, comedian Kapil Sharma also asked the star about his absence from the award shows. To this, Aamir replied: Waqt bahut keemti hai. Uska sahi istemaal karna chahiye [Time is precious. You should use it wisely]”.

The fun moment was also shared in the teaser released by Netflix India. Check it out below:

On the work front, Aamir Khan last produced Laapataa Ladies. The film was directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao. On the other hand, Imran Khan was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/imran-khan-on-why-aamir-khan-doesnt-attend-award-shows-we-take-our-craft-seriously-5713524 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos