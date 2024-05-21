Rahul Gandhi lashes out at PM Modi over Porsche crash in Pune, says 'Narendra Modi is creating two Indias…' India TV





Image source: X/RAHUL GANDHI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a recent Juvenile Justice Board order in which the board asked the Pune Porsche crash accused to write an essay. Gandhi released a video statement on X with the caption: “Narendra Modi is creating two Indias – where even justice depends on wealth.” “If a bus, truck or Ola-Uber driver accidentally kills someone in a road accident, he is sent to jail for ten years and the vehicle key is snatched from him. But, if a young person of 16 or 17 years old “A boy from a rich family drives a Porsche while drunk and kills two people, he is asked to write an essay. Should justice be the same for everyone? ” he said in the video. Earlier, the Pune Juvenile Justice Board had granted bail to a teenager involved in a car accident that killed two people, while asking him to write a 300-word essay. However, police said on Monday they would seek permission from a higher court to prosecute him as an adult accused. The youth was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board who granted him bail a few hours later. He also ordered him to go to the Regional Transportation Office, study the traffic rules and submit a presentation to the Council within 15 days. “The CCL (Child in Conflict with the Law) will write a 300-word essay on the subject of road accidents and their solutions,” the order states. The board also ordered that the youth be referred to an alcohol rehabilitation center for counseling. A Porsche car, allegedly driven by the boy, who police said was drunk at the time, hit two motorcyclists in Pune city's Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of Sunday, causing their deaths, police said. identified as Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh. On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the accused minor and his friends went to the two establishments between 9:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. and allegedly consumed alcohol, police said. Three accused placed in police custody until May 24 Furthermore, the court on Tuesday placed in police custody until May 24 three accused – an owner and two managers of different restaurants – in the case of a car accident which allegedly involved a 17-year-old boy and who allegedly cost the lives of two people. – Naman Pralhad Bhutda, the owner of Cosie restaurant, its manager Sachin Katkar and manager of Blak Club hotel Sandip Sangle – were produced before the court. While seeking their seven-day custody, the prosecution told the court that the establishments owned or managed by the accused served alcohol to the boy and his friends without confirming his age. Hearing the arguments of the prosecution and defence, Additional Sessions Court Judge SP Ponkshe remanded the three accused to police custody till May 24. Police arrested the boy's father, who is a real estate developer, and arrested three managers of two hotels for serving alcohol to the minor.

