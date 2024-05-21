Iranian President Raisi joined BRICS, called for abandoning the US dollar and pushed for a multipolar world

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on May 19, left behind a legacy of work to build a more multipolar world.

Under Raisi, Iran joined BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Southern-led institutions that he said could challenge US unilateralism and hegemony.

The late Iranian leader advocated “Look East” Strategyreinforcing reports with China, Russiaand other Asian countries.

Raisi represented a more nationalist wing of the political class in Tehran, which sees the futility of trying to gain approval from the West and recognizes instead that Iran's political and economic future lies in greater integration. in-depth with the Global South.

“We will not … link the country's economy and people's lives [the West’s] will,” said Raïssi.

As a result, he strengthened his ties with Latin America and Africa, with emphasis on the common struggle against Western imperialism.

In 2023, Raisi visited Cuba, VenezuelaAnd Nicaragua. Despite his political differences, he showed solidarity with the socialist governments of these Latin American countries – which, like Iran, suffer from illegal unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States.

In Havana, Raïssi said: “One of the main points in common between the two countries is oppose the voracity of the colonial system. Cuba has opposed American hegemony and voracity for many years, and this resistance of the Cuban people and government is commendable.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote in its diplomatic statement that, while in Caracas, “Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi praised the years of resistance of the Venezuelan people against imperialism.

In Managua, Raïssi declared: “America wanted stop our nation with sanctions and threats, but our nation not only did not stop, but on the contrary, it used threats and sanctions to build and progress.”

“We are convinced that Nicaragua too can overcome American threats and sanctions from today. the United States is in decline and weakening day after day,” the late Iranian leader told President Daniel Ortega.

During his meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the revolutionary government of Burkina Faso, Raïssi “praised the position and resistance of the African countries against colonialism and terrorism, describing it as a sign of awakening.”

“Africa is the main engine of development of the Global South,” Raisi said at the BRICS summit in August 2023. “Fortunately, the political and economic weight of Africa, which is an inseparable part of the developing world, continues to grow.”

The late Iranian leader was also a strong advocate of dedollarization, promoting the use of local currencies in bilateral trade, to strengthen economic sovereignty and undermine the dominance of the US dollar.

The hegemony of the Western world contributes to the hegemony of the dollar, Raïssi said at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. In order to create a new economic order, it is necessary to remove this instrument of hegemony in world practice, to use national currencies in settlements between countries.

During a visit to Jakarta in 2023, Raisi signed an agreement to Iran and Indonesia to dedollarize and use their own currencies in bilateral trade.

While accepting Tehran's invitation to join BRICS, the late leader said: “The Islamic Republic of Iran decisively supports the successful efforts of BRICS towards dedollarization of economic relations between members, as well as the use of national currencies and strengthening BRICS payment and financial settlement mechanisms.”

Speaking before the BRICS, he also highlighted that “one of the challenges of the 'Southern World' is the continuation of racist policies, insecurities resulting from oppression, occupation, hegemony and state terrorism, particularly from the Zionist regime; which not only prevented the Palestinian people from exercising their right to self-determination, but also deprived them of their right to development.”

Above all, Raisi demonstrated Tehran's unfailing support for the Palestinian struggle for national liberation against Israeli colonialism.

In December, Raïssi organized a global conference to support Palestineattended by representatives from more than 50 countries.

At the international meeting, the late Iranian leader condemned the United States as the first and biggest violator of democracy in the world. He acknowledged that Israel's genocidal war against Gaza was only possible because of the substantial support it receives from the American empire, which he condemned as a global hegemonic system based on imperial oppression.