Politics
Erdoan and his far-right ally welcome long prison sentences handed down to Kurdish politicians
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his far-right ally Devlet Baheli said they were satisfied with the verdict in the Kobani trial, in which several Kurdish politicians, including former People's Democratic Party (HDP) co-chairs Selahattin Demirta and Figen Yksekda , were heard at length. prison sentences.
An Ankara court on Thursday sentenced 24 Kurdish politicians to prison terms ranging from nine to 42 years, and acquitted 12 others.
The trial, which lasted nearly three years, centered on the events of October 6-8, 2014, when the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) besieged the Syrian town of Kobani. Protests broke out across Turkey, particularly in the Kurdish-majority southeastern provinces, leaving 37 people dead.
The Turkish government accused HDP leaders of inciting violence, while the defendants claimed that their calls for solidarity with Kobani fell within the bounds of freedom of expression.
In a speech on Monday, Erdoan commented on last week's court ruling that sentenced Demirta to 42 years and Yksekda to nearly 33 years in prison.
“We see that justice has been served, albeit late, and we are satisfied for the victims and for our democracy,” Erdoan said.
The Kobani trial involved 108 defendants, 18 of whom were in prison. In addition to the heavy sentences imposed on Demirta and Yksekda, Mardin Mayor Ahmet Trk was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Five defendants were released based on time already served.
Erdoan condemned the 2014 protests as a terrorist uprising rather than a demonstration.
“Those who instigated, directed and provoked the events of October 6-8 are well known. The law must hold them accountable,” he said, rejecting any notion of political prosecution.
Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Baheli echoed Erdoan's sentiments in a speech at his party's group meeting on Tuesday, calling for the closure of the HDP and its successor, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). equality of peoples and democracy (DEM), pro-Kurdish.
“The Constitutional Court must not delay the HDP closure case. The HDP and its successors must be shut down,” Baheli said.
Since March 2021, the HDP has been accused by the country's top prosecutor of having links to the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been waging war against Turkey since 1984 and is listed as a terrorist organization. by Ankara and its Western allies. an accusation the party denies.
Baheli argued that the convictions strengthened the bond between the HDP and the PKK, saying the court's decisions were a blow against terrorism.
The outcome of the Kobani trial has sparked renewed debate over the state of democracy and the rule of law in Turkey, as Ankara has been criticized for criminalizing free speech and arbitrarily detaining Kurdish politicians in order to exclude them from politics.
The verdict made headlines around the world and sparked global condemnation, particularly given the fate of Demirta, Erdoan's longtime foe.
The Kurdish leader challenged Erdoen's authoritarian rule in 2015, with his HDP winning a record 13% of the popular vote and denying the president's ruling Justice and Development Party a parliamentary majority to form a government.
What followed was the failure of peace talks between Ankara and the PKK, which began in 2012 and resulted in a two-and-a-half-year ceasefire.
Since then, Erdoan has adopted an increasingly nationalist and anti-Kurdish stance.
Demirta has been behind bars since November 2016 despite four court decisions in favor of his release issued by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in 2018, the 19th Ankara High Criminal Court in 2019, the Constitutional Court in 2020 and the Grand Chamber of the ECtHR in 2021.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/05/21/erdogan-far-right-ally-welcome-lengthy-prison-sentences-for-kurdish-politicians/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Report to Congress on China's “One Belt, One Road” Initiative
- Erdoan and his far-right ally welcome long prison sentences handed down to Kurdish politicians
- Britain's Sunak rejects ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu – POLITICO
- Scores, songs and surprises: An evening with Phosphorescent
- Sergio Garcia misses US Open qualifying in agonizing fashion
- Hotwire Announces Global AI Innovation Team for Consulting and AI Product Suite
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former assistant says he doesn't believe his apology
- Pakistani court rejects petition to disqualify Imran Khan over allegations of running in 2018 elections
- How Hollywood's timid recovery is harming the employment of screenwriters and crews
- Farmington hires veteran Tice as its next football coach
- 'The Apprentice' is the most brutal Donald Trump biopic imaginable
- Iranian President Raisi joined BRICS, called for abandoning the US dollar and pushed for a multipolar world