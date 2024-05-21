Erdoan and his far-right ally welcome long prison sentences handed down to Kurdish politicians

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his far-right ally Devlet Baheli said they were satisfied with the verdict in the Kobani trial, in which several Kurdish politicians, including former People's Democratic Party (HDP) co-chairs Selahattin Demirta and Figen Yksekda , were heard at length. prison sentences.

An Ankara court on Thursday sentenced 24 Kurdish politicians to prison terms ranging from nine to 42 years, and acquitted 12 others.

The trial, which lasted nearly three years, centered on the events of October 6-8, 2014, when the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) besieged the Syrian town of Kobani. Protests broke out across Turkey, particularly in the Kurdish-majority southeastern provinces, leaving 37 people dead.

The Turkish government accused HDP leaders of inciting violence, while the defendants claimed that their calls for solidarity with Kobani fell within the bounds of freedom of expression.

In a speech on Monday, Erdoan commented on last week's court ruling that sentenced Demirta to 42 years and Yksekda to nearly 33 years in prison.

“We see that justice has been served, albeit late, and we are satisfied for the victims and for our democracy,” Erdoan said.

The Kobani trial involved 108 defendants, 18 of whom were in prison. In addition to the heavy sentences imposed on Demirta and Yksekda, Mardin Mayor Ahmet Trk was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Five defendants were released based on time already served.

Erdoan condemned the 2014 protests as a terrorist uprising rather than a demonstration.

“Those who instigated, directed and provoked the events of October 6-8 are well known. The law must hold them accountable,” he said, rejecting any notion of political prosecution.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Baheli echoed Erdoan's sentiments in a speech at his party's group meeting on Tuesday, calling for the closure of the HDP and its successor, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). equality of peoples and democracy (DEM), pro-Kurdish.

“The Constitutional Court must not delay the HDP closure case. The HDP and its successors must be shut down,” Baheli said.

Since March 2021, the HDP has been accused by the country's top prosecutor of having links to the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been waging war against Turkey since 1984 and is listed as a terrorist organization. by Ankara and its Western allies. an accusation the party denies.

Baheli argued that the convictions strengthened the bond between the HDP and the PKK, saying the court's decisions were a blow against terrorism.

The outcome of the Kobani trial has sparked renewed debate over the state of democracy and the rule of law in Turkey, as Ankara has been criticized for criminalizing free speech and arbitrarily detaining Kurdish politicians in order to exclude them from politics.

The verdict made headlines around the world and sparked global condemnation, particularly given the fate of Demirta, Erdoan's longtime foe.

The Kurdish leader challenged Erdoen's authoritarian rule in 2015, with his HDP winning a record 13% of the popular vote and denying the president's ruling Justice and Development Party a parliamentary majority to form a government.

What followed was the failure of peace talks between Ankara and the PKK, which began in 2012 and resulted in a two-and-a-half-year ceasefire.

Since then, Erdoan has adopted an increasingly nationalist and anti-Kurdish stance.

Demirta has been behind bars since November 2016 despite four court decisions in favor of his release issued by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in 2018, the 19th Ankara High Criminal Court in 2019, the Constitutional Court in 2020 and the Grand Chamber of the ECtHR in 2021.