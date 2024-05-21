Report to Congress on China's “One Belt, One Road” Initiative





The following is the May 16, 2024 Congressional Research Service In Focus report, Chinas One Belt, One Road Initiative: Economic Issues. From the report The People's Republic of China (PRC or China) launched an ambitious and multifaceted foreign economic policy initiative, One Belt, One Road, in 2013 to expand China's global economic reach and influence. In 2015, Chinese leaders changed the English name to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), perhaps to move away from initiatives focused on developing China-centered and controlled global relations in a hub-and-spoke format. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) incorporated this initiative into its Charter in 2017 and reaffirmed the importance of these efforts in 2022 at its 20th Party Congress. Some participating governments say they appreciate the initiative to address infrastructure gaps. Other governments, and some in Congress, believe that One Belt, One Road projects advance the PRC's geopolitical and economic goals while undermining U.S. influence and interests. Scope and objectives One Belt, One Road aims to develop global infrastructure, transportation, trade and production networks centered and controlled by China. Initially focused on Asia, Europe, and Africa, the scope has grown to global, encompassing more than 100 countries, including the United States. It includes a land-based Silk Road Economic Belt, a 21st-century maritime Silk Road, and a digital Silk Road that aims to promote information and communications technology (ICT) supply chains ) of the PRC, optical cable and satellite networks, as well as a Health Silk Road. This effort focuses on policy coordination, trade and investment facilitation, dispute resolution, tourism, student and staff exchanges, as well as the priorities of China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). ), such as health, research and standard setting. One Belt, One Road projects in the areas of energy, ICT, manufacturing (industrial parks and commercial zones) and transport (rail, roads, ports and airports) aim to vertically integrate supply chains. production supply, technological infrastructure and transport networks of the PRC. This effort involves technological and financial integration that expands the use of digital platforms and Chinese currency. It aims to expand the presence of Chinese companies overseas, create new markets for Chinese goods and services and ensure access to foreign sources of agriculture, energy and strategic products. The projects also aim to develop China's interior regions, employ overseas Chinese workers and get rid of excess industrial capacity. At the One Belt, One Road 2023 forum, Chinese leader Xi Jinping emphasized the following areas of focus: high-quality development; intermodal and green infrastructure; pilot digital shopping zones; scientific and technological cooperation; a conformity assessment system to fight corruption; and cooperation in energy, taxation, finance, think tanks, media and culture. In 2021, Xi presented to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly a Global Development Initiative (GDI) to complement One Belt, One Road with small, smart development projects. To date, GDI's projects concern food and medicine. Investment and financing in China China's reliance on domestic financing and special-purpose investment vehicles complicates the ability to track offshore activities. One Belt, One Road is a comprehensive initiative and projects may be specifically or loosely related to this effort. As a result, many groups track the PRC's cross-border financing, investments and overseas projects in general. The PRC's external development financing between 2008 and 2021 totaled about $498 billion, rivaling the World Bank's $601 billion in lending over that period, according to the Global Development Policy Center at Boston University. China's global stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) stood at $2.9 trillion (7% of the global total) in 2022, compared to $34.7 billion (0.5% of the global total) in 2001, while the United States accounted for $8 trillion, or 20%. of global stock of outward FDI in 2022 (down from 32% in 2001), according to official country data compiled by the UN China's outward FDI flows peaked in 2016, while cross-border contracts remained stable in agriculture, energy, minerals, finance, infrastructure, technology and maritime transport. The overall value and size of PRC projects has declined with China's economic slowdown and demands for debt restructuring (e.g., Ecuador, Sri Lanka, and Zambia). The average commitment from China Export-Import Bank (CHEXIM) and China Development Bank (CDB) in 2016 was $580 million per project, up from $461 million in 2021. China could be at a point of inflection in the implementation of existing projects and face a delay in the implementation of existing projects. activity after the pandemic. China's domestic slowdown, as was the case in 2009, could fuel the PRC's expansion abroad in key sectors. Download the document here.

