What will happen if Trump is found guilty in New York trial?





As former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan enters its final stretch, a jury will soon deliver a verdict that could raise an unprecedented set of legal and political questions if Trump is convicted.

The presumptive Republican nominee is currently on trial on 34 counts over allegations he falsified business records to conceal a secret $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. is the first former president of the United States to be indicted, and although he faces three other criminal cases, the New York case will deliver the first verdict and could be the only case that goes to trial before the election.

Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen testified during the trial that Trump personally approved the hush-money repayment plan at the heart of the criminal allegations, but questions remain about Cohen's credibility, given his history of lying and commission of crimes.

Prosecutors will have to prove to jurors beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump not only falsified or caused the false seizure of business records, but that he did so with the intent to commit or cover up another crime related to violating federal and state election laws.

Judge Juan Merchan said he expected closing arguments on May 28. After the attorneys summarize their arguments, the judge will read the jury instructions and the jurors will deliberate. If the jurors cannot reach an agreement, the judge will declare a mistrial.

Whether he is found guilty or not guilty, Trump has already laid the groundwork for his response and is prepared to leverage either outcome to advance his narrative of victimization and political persecution. But campaigning under the shadow of a criminal conviction is uncharted territory for presidential politics, and legal problems will only deepen if he wins the presidency in November.

Here's what would happen if Trump were convicted in the New York case.

Can Trump still run for president?

Yes. A felony conviction will not disqualify Trump from continuing his presidential campaign, even if he were imprisoned.

Indeed, under the Constitution, all natural-born citizens who are at least 35 years old and have resided in the United States for 14 years can run for president. There is no constitutional impediment to a felon running for office, Richard Hasen, an election law professor at UCLA Law School, told TIME after Trump's first indictment. And given that the U.S. Constitution sets presidential qualifications, it's unclear whether states could supplement them, for example by barring felons from running for office.

At least two candidates with criminal convictions have run for president in the past, but without success. About 100 years ago, Eugene Debs ran for president while in an Atlanta federal prison as a Socialist Party candidate and received nearly a million votes without ever participating in the election campaign. Another convicted presidential candidate, Lyndon LaRouche, ran in every presidential election between 1976 and 2004, including a campaign from prison in which he received more than 26,000 votes.

Will Trump go to jail?

Trump could potentially face prison time if convicted, although most first-time offenders in nonviolent cases are instead sentenced to probation and fines. The decision ultimately rests with Judge Merchan, who is not required to jail Trump if he is found guilty by a jury.

The 34 charges against Trump are all considered Class E felonies in New York, the lowest level of criminal charges in the state, carrying a maximum sentence of four years each. The judge is expected to impose a concurrent sentence so that Trump will serve the entire prison term concurrently, up to four years if he chooses that route.

But given Trump's age, 77, lack of prior convictions, the fact that he is the first former president to face a criminal trial and that he could become president again, legal experts say he There is no guarantee that a conviction would result in a prison sentence. Instead, it is more likely that Trump will be ordered to pay a fine and serve some form of supervision period if convicted, perhaps by reporting regularly to an official in the city probation department . Under probation, he could be imprisoned immediately for committing other crimes.

Criminals sentenced to less than a year are typically sent to Rikers Island in New York, where Trump's former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, is currently serving time for crimes related to his work for Trump. Sentences of more than a year would typically be served in one of New York State's 44 prisons.

Unlike his other criminal cases, if Trump is convicted in this trial and re-elected president, he will not be able to attempt a pardon. Falsifying business records is a state crime and only the governor of New York, a Democrat, could pardon it. (Even in federal cases, the untested legal question is whether he can pardon himself.)

Can Trump appeal? How long will a call take?

If Trump is found guilty, he will almost certainly appeal the verdict, a process that could take months or longer. He would likely first take the case to the Manhattan Appellate Division, then ultimately seek review from the state's highest court, the Albany Court of Appeals, which has already ruled against multiple Trump's demands to delay the trial.

The lengthy appeals process is unlikely to be completed before Election Day.

Can Trump still vote?

To be determined.

For Trump to lose his right to vote would require him to be incarcerated by the time of the November election, a technically possible but unlikely scenario given his anticipated appeal against any guilty verdict.

Although the Constitution does not explicitly state whether convicted felons have the right to vote, several states impose limitations on felons' voting rights. In Florida, where Trump has lived and voted since 2020, a felon's eligibility to vote depends on the laws of the state where the conviction occurred, in this case New York, which does not revoke a felon's right to vote. a criminal only during his incarceration.

Therefore, if Trump receives a probation sentence and resides in the community, he will retain his eligibility to vote. Likewise, if his appeal against a prison sentence extends beyond the election, he could vote.

What does this mean for other Trump cases?

Although a conviction in the secret trial would not directly impact Trump's other criminal cases, it could influence his strategy and change public perceptions of him and his legal problems.

For example, a guilty verdict could strengthen the prosecution's case in the eyes of the public and legal observers, potentially influencing jury perceptions and trial dynamics in the remaining cases. A conviction in the hush money case could also impact Trump's willingness to negotiate plea deals or settlement agreements in his other criminal cases.

Prosecutors could also try to use a conviction to undermine Trump's credibility in future trials, and judges could take the conviction into account when determining sentencing.

In addition to the hush-hush affair, Trump faces 40 counts in Florida for allegedly hoarding classified documents and obstructing government efforts to recover them, four counts in Washington related to his alleged efforts to overturning the 2020 election and 13 counts. in Georgia in connection with his alleged attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 election in that state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6980638/what-happens-if-donald-trump-convicted/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos