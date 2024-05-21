Farmers to show black flags to PM Modi in peaceful protest during election rallies in Punjab | Chandigarh News





Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders on Tuesday announced that they will peacefully oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab in the coming days. The announcement was made at a grand Kisan-Mazdoor mahapanchayat organized at the grain market in Jagraon constituency of Ludhiana district.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to address a rally in support of BJP candidate Preneet Kaur in Patiala on May 23 late afternoon. On May 24, he will address rallies in Jalandhar and Gurdaspur. Polling to elect 13 MPs from Punjab will be held on June 1 as part of the seventh and final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, a member of the national coordination committee of the SKM, a conglomerate of over three dozen farmers' unions across the country, said: “We will show him black flags during his visit to all gathering places electoral. Let's see if the security forces allow us to reach the scene. However, the apolitical Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ugrahan, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and SKM also gave a call for protest. This is why the SKM is trying to coordinate with everyone to protest together because, ultimately, our demands are the same and we want to question the Prime Minister about his failure to respect the promises made on December 9, 2021, when we lifted dharnas from Delhi borders. Three controversial farm laws were repealed in November 2021 following continued protests by farmers on the borders of the national capital and in different parts of north India. On December 9, 2021, farmers removed dharnas from Delhi borders. They were promised that a committee would be set up to work towards implementation of MSP on all crops, punishment would be imposed on the culprits in the Lakhimpur Kheri case and all FIRs lodged during the agitation around the agricultural law would be canceled. Meanwhile, KMM and SKM, who are apolitical, said they would question Prime Minister Modi over non-implementation of their demands related to minimum support price, punishment of BJP leader Ajay Mishra Teni and many other questions. The SKM took out a massive rally in Jagraon on Tuesday, which was attended by thousands of farmers and workers. Heavy police security measures were in place. As many as 37 Punjab farmer unions, eight unions and other organizations participated in this mahapanchayat. Punjab farmer unions protest against BJP candidates. “The protest by BJP candidates will continue,” said Raminder Singh Patiala, press secretary of the SKM. Despite the heat, many men and women gathered. Langars and fresh water stalls were organized at different places. Before the eyes of the gathering, the Langar room was also transformed into a space for listening to the leaders' speeches. A committee of 12 members took care of the arrangements on stage. Earlier, farmers observed a two-minute silence following the deaths of farmers during various protest dharnas in Punjab. The leaders mentioned Shubhkaran Singh in their speeches, and women also participated in large numbers. The SKM's call to protest against BJP candidates is nationwide, but unlike Punjab and Haryana, such protests are not significant in other states. Farmers demand MSP as a legal guarantee. Balbir Singh Rajewal, member of the National Coordination Committee of SKM, said, “Farmers and workers will visit Patiala in large numbers tomorrow. Our mode of protest is peaceful. Sources, however, revealed that police are likely to make preventive arrests of farmers ahead of the rally. Other speakers in the Mahapanchayat were Manjit Singh Dhaner, Dr Darshan Pal, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala, Ruldu Singh Mansa, Buta Singh Burjgill, Baldev Singh Nihalgarh, Harmeet Singh Kadian, Satnam Singh Ajnala, Binder Singh Golevala, Bogh Singh Mansa, Buta Singh Shadipur, Harjinder Singh Tanda, Prem Singh Bhagu and some others.

