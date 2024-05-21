Imran Khan says he hand-customized a Volkswagen Polo after selling Ferrari, taught himself 3D modeling and designed his new home | Bollywood News





Former actor Imran Khan, who is considering a comeback after regaining popularity in recent months, has spoken about the hobbies he developed and skills he learned while out of the public eye. Imran's last film was released in 2015 and he was rarely seen publicly in the following years. In a new interaction, he shed light on what he was doing during this time, aside from taking care of his mental health.

Chatting with comedians Sapan Varma, Raunaq Rajani and Prashasti Singh, Imran said he had always been interested in architecture and over the past few years he had learned 3D modeling and designed his new house himself . He also renovated and upgraded a car with his own hands, after throwing away all the expensive vehicles in his garage. “The two things I delved into, I was always interested in architecture and design,” he said.

He continued: “So I designed and just finished building a house in Karjat. I work without an architect. I taught myself 3D modeling, got the software and designed the thing. I spent a year visiting the property, after purchasing it, to track the movement of the sun. Different times of the day, different times of the year. I spent a year, 2021, tracking the movement of the sun, to see what the light would look like. I worked with a contractor and a structural engineer, but built the design and 3D model.

Imran also spoke about his obsession with cars and his awareness of material things. “I always loved cars and I always dreamed of being that guy who could open the hood and… I spent a lot of time on Reddit, on Team BHP, and I immersed myself in the subject. I gave up luxurious and expensive cars and bought myself a Volkswagen Polo. I have a fully loaded Polo GT with wheels, custom suspension, custom exhaust system… I replaced the internal system and got 3rd party paddle shifters… I spent the last four years of doing this.

Imran said he once owned a Ferrari but gave it up because he realized it meant nothing to him and he couldn't drive it in Mumbai anyway. “I was 30-31 years old, I was a recent father, I lived in this big, beautiful house. I had these expensive cars. All of this should have made me very happy, but I felt like shit. So, little by little, these are the things that I started to lose. In fact, I had more fun working on my Volkswagen Polo than the monthly trips I would make in my Ferrari.

