Donald Trump deletes social media video about election victory referring to 'unified Reich' after facing backlash





Former President Donald Trump on Monday deleted a social media video referencing the phrase “unified Reich” after his critics said the phrase mirrored that of Nazi Germany.

The phrase “Unified Reich” appears as part of hypothetical news articles in the video announcing Trump's hypothetical victory in the 2024 election, with the narrator asking, “What will happen after Donald Trump wins?”

Under a headline that reads: “WHAT’S NEXT FOR AMERICA?” » there is a smaller headline that appears to read: “INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED BY THE CREATION OF A UNIFIED REICH”.

The video then predicts an economic boom, tax cuts, border security and the deportation of undocumented immigrants if Trump wins the 2024 election.

A spokesperson for the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign criticized the video Monday evening, saying it “repeats 'Mein Kampf'.”

“Donald Trump is not playing a game; he is telling America exactly what he intends to do if he returns to power: rule as a dictator over a unified 'Reich,'” the spokesperson wrote. word from the Biden campaign, James Singer, in a press release.

“Repeating 'Mein Kampf' while warning of bloodshed if you lose is the type of unhinged behavior you sense from a guy who knows democracy continues to reject his extreme vision of chaos, division and violence,” Singer continued.

In a statement to ABC News, the Trump campaign claimed it was not a campaign video but rather a random online video reposted by a staffer who didn't see the note.

“This was not a campaign video, it was created by a random online account and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word, while the president was in court,” Karoline said Leavitt, campaign press secretary, in a statement.

The video was posted at 1:58 p.m. ET as Trump's secret trial was taking place at lunch. The video was removed Tuesday morning, after being posted on Trump's social media page for more than 18 hours.

The video appears to have been made using an existing video template that mimics an old newspaper, with several parts of the template referencing historical dates and events.

In the model, a simulated news article appears to say: “INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY IN 1871, DRIVEN BY THE CREATION OF A UNIFIED REICH”, the reference to the year 1871 is not visible in the video shared by Trump because it was blurry and cut off.

Over the past year, Trump has repeatedly faced similar criticism echoing comments from Nazi Germany or fascist figures, including at a rally in November last year, when he had compared his political opponents to “vermin” that he was going to “extirpate”.

Trump has also repeatedly said that undocumented immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” drawing attention from critics who say the language is used by white supremacists and by Hitler, who infamously wrote about “the blood poisoning” in his book “Mein Kampf”.

Trump later claimed he had never read “Mein Kampf,” saying he used that language “in a very different way” when denigrating undocumented immigrants.

Last year, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung also dismissed comparisons to Hitler and Mussolini, calling them a “ridiculous claim.”

“Those who attempt to make this ridiculous claim are clearly snowflakes out for anything because they are suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and their sad, miserable existence will be crushed when President Trump returns to the White House.” , Cheung said.

