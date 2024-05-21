“How Xu Feihong’s appointment as Chinese envoy to India shapes diplomacy amid Xi Jinping’s European tour”

The recent appointment of Chinese envoy to India calls for various nuances which need to be studied and presented to the masses with a deconstructivist approach.

Xu's appointment was first reported through a telegram in January this year, which clearly mentioned Xu's appointment as Chinese envoy to India. Several media outlets then reported his appointment, as well as some Chinese experts on social media, which did not actually happen. The delay in appointing a person to one of the most important posts indicates that the CCP has carefully considered the need to recruit a highly reliable person for India. Now, considering the ongoing visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the timing of Xu's appointment becomes questionable, as his appointment had already been made public in January. This timing significantly addresses the question that such an appointment was made to pacify the Western world and its media by maintaining cordial relations with all its neighbors, including India.

Who is Xu Feihong?

China's recently appointed Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, has a wealth of diplomatic expertise. He previously served as China's ambassador to Afghanistan from 2011 to 2013 and to Romania from 2015 to 2018. Xu's diplomatic abilities were honed through these notable posts during his career. Xu's appointment after an 18-month delay underscores the geostrategic positioning envisaged by Chinese President Xi. The delay is the longest since ambassadorial exchanges between the nations began in 1976.

Overview of Sino-Indian relations in the current global geopolitical context

There have been many instances where the Indian armed forces have directly engaged with the Chinese PLA. After the Indo-Sino war of 1962, India lost confidence in CCP-led China and viewed it as another aggressive neighbor on par with Pakistan. Given the current global geopolitical environment, one can predict that Sino-Indian relations are fearful at best. Following the PLA-led aggression in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, casualties were recorded on both sides, leading to a rapid escalation of military and diplomatic tensions and increased mobilization along the border. However, after the conflict, the two countries engaged in 21 military talks and 29 diplomatic talks to end the coldness in their relations. Despite the efforts made by the Indian side, it seems that the Chinese army has not shown any interest in bridging the gap with India as it tried to repeat the same notorious activity after the Galwan clash. With a new government coming to power on June 4, 2024, assessing the situation and taking into account the geopolitical and economic interests of Xi's visit to Europe, the CCP-led Chinese government appointed Xu to India. The appointment is seen as a strategic move aimed at responding to both regional stability and international perceptions.

Contextualizing Xi Jinping's European tour and why it is alarming for India

President Xi Jinping has made strategic visits to France, Serbia and Hungary in a bid to counter US hegemony over global politics and promote Chinese dominance. His tour of Europe, amid geopolitical tensions, aimed to shift perceptions and showcase China's power. Xi planned to ease the negative impact on China-EU relations caused by trade battles as well as the European Union's control over Beijing's subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs). The tour is expected to not only strengthen economic ties, but also demonstrate China as a major player in a changing world order.

As these European states negotiate their ties with China in the face of its growing global influence, Xi's push for a Chinese world order could complicate India's strategic partnerships, particularly with the United States and countries Europeans.

The selection of France, Serbia and Hungary for Xi's trip suggests that China wants to confront Europe by bypassing Britain and manipulating its economic relations. By engaging with key EU members and promoting mutual investment, Xi intended to create a narrative favorable to China's future political aspirations and global economic goals. This attitude fits with Gao's idea that Beijing not only wants to extend its reach further, but also manage the complications associated with international surveillance and shifting allegiances within the EU.

Given the ongoing territorial disputes and the growing rivalry between the United States and China, there is no doubt that India will be significantly influenced by President Xi Jinping's current visit to Europe. If China strengthens its ties with countries like Hungary or Serbia, it could increase its influence over European politics, thereby endangering India's interests in them.

India and China are centuries-old civilizations: a reality check

Xu Feihong said that India and China boast of being centuries-old civilizations and are each other's important neighbors. However, his statements overlook two historical points: first, India has never shared direct borders with China; it only shared its borders with Tibet. Second, the civilization Xu is referring to is not taught in China itself. While it is true that China and India shared civilizational relations, this changed after Mao came to power. After the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) came to power, the civilizational bond between the two nations was severed due to the CCP's expansionism. The CCP's disbelief in its centuries-old civilization and cultural practices not only makes its existence vulnerable but also raises concerns among its civilizational partners like India. Examples such as the low blows committed during the 1962 Indo-Sino war and the global pandemic caused by Wuhan further confirm the disbelief in the CCP-led China and the statements of its ambassadors.

India should remain cautious about deliberate appointment of Xu

Interestingly, Xu said that if China and India speak with one voice, the whole world will listen. Moreover, addressing the issue of “strategic rivalry”, Xu said that India and China are cooperative partners and not competitors. This comes against a backdrop of China repeatedly vetoing India's bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. While China might suggest that the two countries can become a voice for the Global South, it has undermined India's capacity every chance it gets. Whether it is the question of India's sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh or the controversy over the territorial and financial implications of the BRI, CCP-led China has failed to be a neighbor reliable. After multiple setbacks, India should not rely on the seductive statements of the CCP's new envoy to India.

In light of these major concerns, it will be a tall order for Xu to overcome the diplomatic hurdles that have engulfed relations between the two countries in recent years.

India has shown the world over the past decade, during the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas war, how independently and effectively it can manage its diplomatic affairs with d other countries while following the guidelines established by various multilateral organizations.

Conclusion: a new dawn or a simple diplomatic gesture?

The appointment of Xu Feihong as Chinese envoy to India is an important event that could either herald a new dawn in Sino-Indian relations or remain a mere diplomatic gesture. As the two countries grapple with deep-seated distrust and geopolitical rivalries, Xu's tenure will be a litmus test for China's desire to truly improve bilateral relations. India, while cautiously optimistic, must remain vigilant and prioritize its strategic interests in this complex relationship. The coming months will reveal whether this appointment will bridge gaps or deepen the divide between the two countries.

(By Rahul Tiwari, author – The Puritan Movement: American Universities and Their Anti-Bharat Approach)