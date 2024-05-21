Politics
Government spends billions on border and customs controls, still incomplete three years after Brexit
The government spent 4.7 billion on border and customs checks, which are still incomplete more than three years after the UK left the European Union, the National Audit Office found.
Four years ago, four ministers Michael Gove, George Eustice, Stephen Barclay and Priti Patel promised in a white paper to create the world's most effective border, one that is highly productive, fluid, predictable and resilient for all users.
Since then, two of the four Eustace and Patel have left government, with the other two taking up new jobs under Rishi Sunak. During this period, the government postponed the implementation of the new provision on import controls from the EU five times and only introduced partial controls on plants and animals on 30 April this year. year.
No definitive date has been set for when the world's most effective border will be fully operational.
The National Audit Office's report, released yesterday, reveals that 258 million was wasted on providing eight temporary border facilities which were never used because trade volume never materialized and controls were reduced to a minimum.
The government bought or built sites at Dover White Cliffs and Dover Bastion Point at a combined cost of 62 million, but then decided these sites were not needed when it adopted a new import control regime based on the risks.
Similarly, port health authorities recruited around 520 staff to carry out risk-based checks, of which 370 were subsequently unnecessary.
The reason appears to be that traders themselves decided to make fewer voluminous declarations and that the Department of Finance and Customs had overestimated the level of trade between the EU and the UK.
The government still estimates it will cost traders an extra 469 million a year to deal with bureaucracy, which would add to the cost of Brexit.
Gareth Davies, director of the National Audit Office, said: “The UK's exit from the EU has led to a large-scale change in the way goods move across the border. However, more than three years after the end of the transition period, it is still unclear when full controls will be in place.
The border strategy includes ambitious plans to use technology and data to facilitate trade while managing risks. To achieve its goals, the government needs strong implementation and accountability, including a more realistic approach to digital transformation as well as effective monitoring to enable future improvements.
The report also reveals it will cost more than 500 million to introduce customs checks on goods coming from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland, where there is no border. This scheme, as well as goods entering the UK, relies on new digital technology which the NAO says has fallen behind schedule and had to be rescheduled.
All four ministers promised regular reports on the progress of the new controls, but none have been published and the first report is expected next year.
A government spokesperson said: “Our border strategy introduces essential risk-based controls to protect the UK from potentially devastating pests and diseases and we are making good progress, having successfully rolled out new controls in January and April of this year while adopting a pragmatic approach. which minimizes disruption.
To support traders, we are also launching the Trade Single Window, a secure single gateway, which will make it easier for traders to provide information to the government when importing goods.
She still cannot provide a date when the program will be fully implemented, despite the request for Signing times.

