Aaj galti kar ke dehein: Narendra Modi's Yogi's warning to SP boys in Varanasi. Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India's opposition bloc opposed reservations for women and accused the alliance of making life difficult for women under his rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a Nari Shakti Vandan program, in Varanasi on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (PTI) The INDI alliance opposes reservations for women. Wherever their government comes to power, women's lives become difficult. People of Varanasi are familiar with the 'jungle raj' of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Modi said at an event in Varanasi. Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! The Prime Minister referred to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's controversial remarks regarding rape cases. In 2014, Mulayam Singh Yadav opposed capital punishment for rape, saying ladke, ladke hain galti ho jati hai (boys will be boys if they make mistakes). “The girls had to drop out of studies and stay at home for their safety and the SPs shamelessly said man, it's a mistake, it's a mistake. If the SP boys make a mistake today, they will face such treatment from the Yogi Adityanath government that they would not have even imagined,” Modi said. Prime Minister Modi was addressing the 'Nari Shakti Samvad Program' in Varanasi. “The opposition made fun of me saying I was building toilets. But I knew the value of toilets for my mothers and sisters. We built 11 million toilets. I opened bank accounts for free for poor women, we distributed 4 million houses and registered them in the name of women, so that they could become owners,” he said. PM Modi said the BJP government had implemented several schemes that helped bring respite to the poor, including women, and highlighted his government's efforts to combat inflation and provide economic relief . “Congress is very much attributed to the popular song 'Mehengai dayan khai jaat hai'. If Congress had been in power, the cost of cooking would have been two times three times higher. But it is about the BJP and the son of the poor, Modi,” he said. Prime Minister Modi, a two-time MP from Varanasi, is aiming for a third consecutive victory in the upcoming elections. Voting is scheduled for June 1 and vote counting is scheduled for June 4. He will face Ajay Rai, Congress candidate and joint candidate of opposition bloc INDI.

