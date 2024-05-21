Pakistani court charges 3 suspects in 2022 gun attack on Imran Khan





Khan, 71, was reportedly shot three times in the leg.

Lahore:

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Tuesday indicted three suspects allegedly involved in a 2022 gun attack on jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest rally in Punjab province.

Naveed Mehr, the main accused, was allegedly involved in the shooting of the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf founder in November 2022, while his accomplices Waqas and Tayyab had provided him with weapons.

A PTI worker died and 14 others, including Khan, were injured in the gun attack in the Wazirabad area, about 150 km from Lahore, where the Haqeeqi Azadi (Real Freedom) march had stopped ) of the party against the then federal government led by Shehbaz Sharif. en route to Islamabad.

Khan, 71, was reportedly shot three times in the leg. The main suspect, Mehr, armed with a weapon, was overpowered by PTI workers present at the crime scene.

“On Tuesday, the Gujranwala Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) held the hearing in the Imran Khan attack case in which charges were framed against three suspects. The suspects who were present in the court pleaded not guilty ” a court official told PTI after the hearing.

The official said that according to the charges, Mehr opened fire on the container Khan had boarded with other PTI leaders. The bullets hit Khan's leg. The other two suspects – Waqas and Tayyab – had supplied weapons to Mehr.

The court adjourned the hearing until May 25.

Khan had termed the attack a “planned assassination attempt” and named then Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Major General Faisal Naseer behind it. He had also accused Naseer of killing Pakistani television anchor Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Khan had also named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and then Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah as co-conspirators in the assassination attempt.

“Two or three people were behind the plot to assassinate me. I know the armed forces of the country are making sacrifices for the country but there are black sheep in every institution,” Khan had said. Khan has been imprisoned in the high security Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi since August last year in connection with several cases.

A Punjab Police investigation into the case claimed that shots were fired by three unknown shooters “from a considerable height, other than the gun attack carried out by the main suspect, Mehr, from the ground.

