Presentation of the AbramsX: the new generation American battle tank

Tanks in Modern Warfare: the role of the AbramsX

A few years ago, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson predicted that tanks would be a thing of the past.

Technological advancements in warfare and the advent of cyber operations would make heavy and bulky main battle tanks obsolete.

As in many other areas, the friendly British leader was wrong. The fighting in Ukraine has shown that tanks are an integral part of modern warfare.

Indeed, they constitute the cornerstone of offensive and defensive land operations.

This is unlikely to change any time soon. That's why armies around the world are working on new tank designs to make these armored behemoths even more deadly on the battlefield.

The US Army is working on its own tank of the future. His name, at least for now, is AbramsX.

The AbramsX tank

General Dynamics Land Systems has unveiled atechnology demonstratorversion of the AbramsX in 2022.

Although nothing is finalized yet,the AbramsXreportedly weighs around 60 tons, which is 10 tons less than the operational M1A2 Abrams, which packs an impressive 71 tons.

The Army is likely trying to get the weight under control and bring the future tank up to par with the family's first Abrams tank, the M1 Abrams. Less weight means more speed and less fuel consumption, two important characteristics in ground combat.

The AbramsX will also likely feature a new diesel-electric hybrid engine that is said to be more efficient than the fuel-guzzling model.M1A2 Abrams. Additionally, the Abrams X will likely feature improved armor to protect against errant munitions and suicide drones.

Another potential feature of the future main battle tank would be an unmanned turret, which would reduce the crew from four to three. Most Western tanks have a crew of four (commander, gunner, loader, driver).

In comparison, Russian tanks have a crew of three (commander, gunner, driver), relying on an automatic loading system. However, this system is very dangerous because it means the crew is essentially sitting on top of an ammunition barrel.

As footage filmed in Ukraine shows, it only takes a single hit to destroy the tank.

As a tank that won't enter service until 2030, the Abrams X will likely incorporate artificial intelligence for defensive and offensive purposes, as well as interoperability with unmanned systems.

The M1A3 Abrams

Until the Abrams X project produces an operational capability, the Army will have to make do with its current fleet of M1A2 Abrams tanks and the newM1A3 versionof the combat vehicle. The M1A3 is still under development and will feature technological and military improvements.

Initially, the Army was working on modernizing its existing fleet of M1A2 tanks. However, the war in Ukraine and the use of new technologies in warfare, for example suicide drones, changed the army's plans. Instead of modernizing the older Abrams, the Pentagon decided to go with a newer capability.

The Abrams X program is likely to incorporate useful data from the development and operation of the M1A3.

Image credit: Creative Commons.