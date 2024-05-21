Jon Stewart Says Donald Trump 'Is Like a Corrupt Mr. Magoo' and Wants to Know Why Jerry Seinfeld 'Takes So Much Shit'





Jon Stewart was back on The Daily Show and compared Donald Trump to Mr. Magoo as the secret trial continues.

Michael Cohen concluded his testimony and admitted that he stole from the Trump Organization, prompting Stewart to compare the former POTUS to the animated character.

“How lucky is Donald Trump? » said Stewart. “Donald Trump is like a corrupt Mr. Magoo. He just stumbles, in return, metal beams fall all around him [and] escapes completely unscathed.

Mr. Magoo is a fictional character who appeared in the UPA animated series Mister Magoo, voiced by Jim Backus. The character is an elderly, wealthy retiree who finds himself in comical situations and, through sheer luck, always ends up unscathed.

Trump is on trial and faces 34 criminal charges for falsifying business records to cover up other crimes. This was all due to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to silence her during the 2016 US presidential election.

Stewart also reprized Harrison Butker's controversial opening speech, which made it all the way to the White House, when a member of the press asked if the Kansas City Chiefs kicker would still be welcome. This is all prefaced to comment on the idea of ​​a cancel culture fueled by conservatives and conservative media.

The Comedy Central host also took offense to people calling Jerry Seinfeld during his promotional tour for Unfrosted, the Netflix movie about Pop-Tarts.

“Jerry Seinfeld has taken more crap in the last two weeks to promote a Pop-Tart movie than Harrison Butker did in his entire speech,” Stewart said. “And I ask you: what’s wrong with that? I legit would like to know why he takes so much bullshit about everything from everyone. And who are these people?

Jon Stewart on Comedy Central's “The Daily Show”

Seinfeld was recently heckled at a comedy show in Virginia by a pro-Palestinian protester. The comedian also gave a commencement speech at Duke University, where dozens of people walked out when he took the podium.

Watch The Daily Show in the video above.

