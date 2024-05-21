Prime Minister Narendra Modi reveals surprise element in election year interim budget





Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to NDTV in an exclusive interview New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview to NDTV, explained his model of social welfare programs which, while controlling the fiscal deficit, can also bring the poor out of poverty. He compared the fact that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government never paid attention to the budget deficit, which led to serious side effects on the economy and citizens. “Those who have seen my governance in Gujarat have seen that I have been a big proponent of financial discipline. Otherwise, no country can be run. Fiscal deficit is one of the criteria of financial discipline,” said Prime Minister Modi to Editor-in-Chief of NDTV. Chef Sanjay Pugalia in the exclusive interview. The Prime Minister highlighted the budget announcement in an election year, which surprised everyone due to its non-populist nature. “Before the pre-poll budget was presented, if you read all the media, they were saying, 'It's an election year budget, Modi will distribute freebies and win the elections. When the budget came, people were surprised to see that it was not a budget for elections,” PM Modi said. “I wanted to spend on development…I needed to empower the poor. The poor don't want to stay poor. They want to get by. They need someone to hold their hand. Under the government of the UPA, they never accepted fiscal deficit But the side effects were so severe that one has to follow fiscal discipline religiously,” PM Modi told NDTV. “I have noticed that incomes continue to increase as taxes decrease. The number of taxpayers has doubled. GST registrations are increasing. People are willingly paying taxes. They believe that their money will go towards edification of the nation,” he said. Explaining his government's stance on social welfare programs, the prime minister said that simply launching populist programs without a clearly defined objective would not help the poor escape poverty. The difference, he says, lies in the empowerment of the poor through social protection programs. “Welfare is an important component of Bharat's social infrastructure. If we implement targeted welfare programs and link them to quality of life, then they become assets. You will see that all programs social assistance from my government are linked to a guarantee of a better quality of life “If people get into the habit of living a better quality life, they also aspire to live a better way,” said the Prime Minister. Minister Modi. “The capital expenditure (capital expenditure) was earlier at Rs 2 lakh crore. We have increased it to Rs 11-12 lakh crore. A lot of people have got jobs. A lot of people have come to work,” said the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi is seeking to win a third term. His party, the BJP, expressed confidence in its ability to win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats.

