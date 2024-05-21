Fast facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here's a glimpse into the life of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, current president and former prime minister of Türkiye.

Date of birth: February 26, 1954

Place of birth: Istanbul, Türkiye

Birth name: Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Father: Ahmet Erdogan, coast guard and captain

Mother: Tenzile Erdogan

Marriage: Emine (Gulbaran) Erdogan (July 4, 1978–present)

Children: Two daughters and two sons

Education: Marmara University, Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences, 1981

Religion: Muslim

Other facts

Active in Islamist circles in the 1970s and 1980s.

Before his political career, Erdogan was a semi-professional football player.

Erdogan is considered a polarizing figure: his supporters say he did it improved the Turkish economy and introduced political reform. Critics have accused Erdogan of autocratic tendencies, corruption and extravagance.

Erdogan has also been heavily criticized for his failure to protect women and human rights, restrict freedom of expression and attempt to restrict Turkey's secular identity.

Under Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Turkey has lifting restrictions on public expression of religionnotably by ending the ban on women wearing the Islamic-style headscarf.

Called social media the worst threat to society.

Chronology

1984 – Elected district leader of the Welfare Party.

1985 – Elected provincial leader of the Welfare Party in Istanbul and became a member of the party's central executive committee.

1994-1998 – Mayor of Istanbul.

1998 – The Welfare Party is banned. Erdogan is serving four months in prison for inciting religious hatred after reciting a controversial poem.

August 2001 – Co-founder of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), of Islamist origin.

2002-2003 – Erdogan AKP wins the majority of seats in the legislative elections and is appointed Prime Minister.

2003-2014 – Serves as prime minister.

June 2011 – The AKP largely wins the legislative elections, thus ensuring a third term for Erdogan.

June 2013 – Target of anti-government protests Erdogan's policies, including his plan to turn a park into a shopping center, and call for political reforms. Thousands of people were reportedly injured during the clashes.

December 2013 – Corruption investigation begins investigating more than 50 suspects, including members of Erdogan's inner circle. The following month, the government fired 350 police officers as part of the investigation. Ten months later, the prosecutor abandoned the investigation.

March 2014 – After Erdogan threatens to eradicate Twitter during an election rally, Turkey bans the social networking site and a two-week blackout ensues across the country.

August 10, 2014 – Erdogan is elected president in Türkiye's first ever direct elections.

November 2014 – At a summit organized by a women's group in Istanbul, Erdogan said that women and men are not equal because their nature is different. This is not the first time that the Turkish leader has made controversial comments about women: previously, he told Turkish students that they should not be picky in choosing a husband and he called all women Turkish women to have three children.

June 7, 2015 – During the legislative elections in Türkiye, The AKP won 41% of the votes.

July 15-16, 2016 – During a coup attempt by a military faction, at least 161 people were killed and 1,140 injured. Erdogan addresses the nation via FaceTime and urges the population to take to the streets to stand up to the military faction behind the uprising. He blames the coup attempt on the cleric and his rival Fethullah Gulenwho lives in voluntary exile in Pennsylvania.

April 16, 2017 – A vote takes place on a constitutional amendment expand Erdogan's presidential powers. Turkish state media reports that about 51% of citizens voted yes in the referendum, which abolishes the country's parliamentary system and would potentially allow Erdogan to stay in power until 2029. International election observers question whether the elections were free and fair. citing last-minute rule changes, the muzzling of opposition voices and the dominance of the yes campaign in the media. Leaders of the opposition Republican People's Party say they plan to challenge the election results in court.

May 16, 2017 – Erdogan meets US President Donald Trump to the White House. At a joint news conference, Erdogan welcomed Trump's election victory and pledged to help the United States fight terrorism. After the two men's remarks, demonstrators demonstrate in front of the residence of the Turkish ambassador. Nine people are injured when Turkish security guards rush into a line of demonstrators and kick the demonstrators. Police sources told CNN that some of the men involved in the fight were Erdogan's bodyguards.

October 12, 2017 – Erdogan accuses the United States of sacrifice your relationship with Turkey in a speech delivered a few days after the arrest of a member of the American consular staff and the announcement of his refusal to recognize the authority of American Ambassador John Bass. Erdogan accuses Bass and other remaining officials of Obama administration for sabotaging relations between the two countries.

December 2017 – In response to Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as from Israel capital, Erdogan declares that this decision is null and empty and announces Turkey's intention to open a Turkish embassy in Jerusalem.

June 24, 2018 – Is re-elected president.

November 2, 2018 – The order to kill the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi came from the highest levels of the Saudi government, Erdogan writes in a opinion article in the Washington Post. The friendship between Turkey and Saudi Arabia This does not mean that we will turn a blind eye to the premeditated murder that took place before our eyes, he writes.

January 8, 2019 – After supporting the decision that the United States would begin withdrawing its troops Syria, Erdogan says US national security adviser John Bolton made a serious mistake when he told reporters that the US would only withdraw from Syria if Turkey agreed not to attack its territory. Kurdish allies there. Bolton's remarks in Israel are not acceptable. It is not possible for me to swallow this, Erdogan said during a speech in Parliament. Bolton made a big mistake. If he thinks like this, he is making a big mistake. We will not compromise.

January 14, 2019 – Trump and Erdogan discuss ongoing cooperation in Syria as US forces begin to withdraw in phone call just one day after Trump threatened to economically devastate Turkey if the NATO ally country attacks the Kurds In the region.

October 9, 2019 – Turkey launches military offensive in northeastern Syria, just days after the Trump administration announced that U.S. troops would leave the border area. Erdogan Operation Peace Spring is an effort to move away Kurdish border forces and are using the area to resettle around two million Syrian refugees.

October 22, 2019 – Erdogan meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi and men announce a large-scale agreement on Syria, announcing that Russian and Turkish troops will patrol the Turkish-Syrian border. Kurdish forces have about six days to withdraw about 20 miles from the border.

January 2, 2020 – The Turkish parliament authorizes Erdogan, for one year, to deploy soldiers to respond to Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar's offensive against the country. AND-government recognized in Tripoli, Libya.

December 20, 2021 – Erdogan unveils plan to support Turkish lira with a series of new unorthodox economic measures, including compensating Turkish savers worried about the fall in the value of their nest eggs by compensating them for the impact of the depreciation of the lira on their deposits. Days earlier, Erdogan announced a nearly 50% increase in the country's minimum wage, hoping it would provide relief to suffering workers.

February 5, 2022 – Erdogan announces on Twitter that he and his wife had contracted the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and had mild symptoms.

February 7, 2023 – Erdogan declares state of emergency for three months in 10 provinces following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6.

May 28, 2023 – Erdogan wins Turkish presidential electiondefeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu and extending his rule to a third decade.

