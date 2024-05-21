Imran Khan FINALLY reacts to why Aamir Khan doesn't attend awards shows: 'We take our profession seriously'





Imran Khan is the nephew of Aamir Khan.

Imran Khan said his family didn't attend award shows because they didn't grow up being struck by the glamor of the industry.

What would make Aamir Khan attend Bollywood awards? Probably the same thing his nephew Imran Khan would be interested in: honoring real talent rather than glitter. Imran, back in the public eye after more than a decade, has opened up about why his family, including his superstar uncle, is not interested in film awards. In a recent episode of Chill Sesh with comedians Sapan Verma, Raunaq Rajani and Prashasti Singh, Imran said her family doesn't attend award shows because she didn't grow up struck by the glamor of the industry .

He said: “I grew up in a family of people who were dedicated to the profession but none of them were seduced by the pomp and fame. What I was always taught was: we take our craft seriously, we put our hearts into it, the rest is sprinkled on top, which is what you shouldn't be in love with.

Aamir Khan stopped attending Bollywood award shows in the 90s and has been vocal about his stance ever since. He told Indianexpress.com that awards for commercial films had no value for him. Imran Khan also spoke about it in a video, saying that awards are often given to stars simply because they are in town at the time of the event. He experienced this after his debut film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008, when he attended several award shows. Right after the release of my first film, we went through this phase. They don't talk about it directly, they will ask: Are you free on such and such a date? Then if you say maybe they will follow, Achha agar aap aa rahe hai toh. They don't want to come out and talk directly about this thing. So there were a lot of things that seemed weird to me, he added.

On the work front, Imran Khan is all set to return to Bollywood after nine years, which is a big deal for him. According to a report by Peepingmoon.com, Imran is embarking on a new phase of his career, with the support of his uncle and mentor, Aamir Khan. Aamir played a key role in Imran's career from the beginning, introducing him as a child actor in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in 1988 and then as the lead actor in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008.

Recently, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan released the trailer of her upcoming podcast Call Me Hopeful, which focuses on discussions on mental health. The trailer gives a glimpse of the podcast's diverse guest lineup, featuring Imran Khan, Vir Das, Mallika Dua and Kenny Sebastian.

Shreyanka MazumdarShreyanka Mazumdar is a sub-editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves the deep dive…Read More

