Acting Governor of South Sulawesi Professor Zudan conveys an important message from President Jokowi
Makassar, sulselprov.go.id – At a rally held in Inninawa Courtyard, South Sulawesi Governor's Office, Monday, May 20, 2024, Acting Governor of South Sulawesi Professor Zudan Arif Fakrullah accompanied by Acting Chairman of the PKK South Sulawesi TP, Ninuk Triyanti, delivered an important speech. message from the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo.
“On this happy occasion, I request the prayers and support of all ladies and gentlemen so that I can successfully carry out the mandate given by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Ir. Joko Widodo, alongside the Minister of Interior, Professor Tito Karnavian,” said Professor Zudan.
Present at the event were the Forkopimda of South Sulawesi, chancellors of state and private universities, regents and mayors, key officials of the South Sulawesi provincial government, leaders of vertical agencies in the Sulawesi region of the South, as well as the heads of state enterprises/BUMD. .
“My wife and I were present at this place because of the will of Allah Subhana Wa Ta’ala,” Professor Zudan said.
He also expressed his hope that he can serve the 9.4 million people of South Sulawesi and that his tenure will be an area of worship that will bring blessings to all.
“It is the most populated area outside of Java, only North Sumatra has a larger population than South Sulawesi,” he added.
Professor Zudan highlighted the important tasks entrusted by the President of the Republic of Indonesia to regional heads. This includes controlling inflation, reducing extreme poverty, reducing stunting, accelerating the investment clearance process, maximizing APBD expenditure for the PDN, maximizing of the potential of districts and cities, maintaining political stability and security ahead of the 2024 elections and ensuring religious freedom.
Professor Zudan, who was appointed as acting governor three times in various provinces including Gorontalo and West Sulawesi, emphasized that President Jokowi's agenda has been consistent in his efforts to reduce the level of poverty and extreme poverty in this country.
“Mr. Jokowi's program is consistent, since I have been in Gorontalo, it has been consistent in reducing poverty and extreme poverty,” he explained.
In terms of combating stunting, Professor Zudan expressed the President's determination to reduce the stunting rate to 14 percent this year. He requested support from the health department, village community empowerment department, BKKBN and community leaders to disseminate information on the importance of nutrition, especially for children under two years, so that they can continue to consume breast milk (ASI).
Professor Zudan also highlighted the importance of education and health for the younger generation. “This is what we need to deal with together, which is inflation, poverty, stunting and preventing child marriage,” he said.
Apart from this, he also praised the management of inflation in South Sulawesi, which in May 2024 recorded a year-on-year inflation of 2.6 percent, one of the lowest in Indonesia or the 7th lowest in all of Indonesia.
“This is what Mas Bahtiar, the regional secretary and friends of the PPID, did with BI, BPS and it is very good,” he said.
Prof Zudan challenged stakeholders to further reduce the inflation rate to 2.1 percent, which would have a positive impact on market sentiment and consumer prices. However, what is important is that the farmer's exchange rate remains above 100 so that he does not incur losses.
In a spirit of collaboration, Prof. Zudan invited all parties to take South Sulawesi to a higher level. “Let us together lead the people of South Sulawesi to be happier and more prosperous,” he concluded.
Meanwhile, Acting Provincial Secretary of South Sulawesi Muhammad Arsjad expressed his impressions since first attending the inauguration of Acting Governor Professor Zudan. After the inauguration, the OPD who was still in Jakarta immediately held a meeting with Professor Zudan.
“I thought the meeting was for getting acquainted. It turned out that he asked us to explain the situation in South Sulawesi. He immediately carried out mapping, mapping the situation in South Sulawesi and up to that time he had After the third coordination meeting, he said there was nothing yet, so just step on the accelerator,” he concluded.
