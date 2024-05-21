Reviews | The real danger if Trump is re-elected





Donald Trump may be routinely portrayed as a hot-headed child leader, but he appears to possess genuine convictions when it comes to international relations. Since giving an interview to Playboy magazine in 1990, denouncing Mikhail Gorbachev for his failure to hold the Soviet empire together (not a firm enough hand) and praising China's communist leaders for crushing the student uprising of Tiananmen Square (they were vicious, they were horrible, but they suppressed it forcefully), Mr. Trump extolled authoritarian leaders as possessing the right qualities, while he dismissed Democratic leaders as weak and irresponsible.

This push is not a new phenomenon for the United States; it dates back to World Wars I and II, when leading American conservatives hailed foreign autocrats such as Emperor Wilhelm II, Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, and Francisco Franco as their ideological comrades in arms. However, until now, no modern president has held up autocracy as a model for America.

During his four years in office, Mr. Trump bragged about alliances and praised foreign dictators, but never actually upended American foreign policy. That could change under a second Trump administration. The former president is poised to embrace a radical agenda centered on constructive engagement with foreign strongmen and hostility toward Democratic allies; this would imply abandoning NATO. It would transform America from a dominant economic and military power into the global loser that Mr. Trump claims to abhor.

To understand why Mr. Trump's approach may well differ from the one he took during his initial term, it is helpful to examine the foreign policy advisers being talked about as potential members of a new Trump administration . They can be divided into two camps, which we might call the Restorers and the Revisionists.

The restorers are establishment Republicans such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former national security adviser Robert C. O'Brien who specifically want to turn back the clock to hawkish foreign policy and the convinced internationalism of Ronald Reagan, which, they believe, led directly to the fall of the state. the Berlin Wall and victory in the Cold War. During the Trump presidency, they worked overtime to move Mr. Trump in this direction, pushing him to take tough stances on Iran, Russia and China, while maintaining his ties to its traditional allies in Asia and Europe.

Now, in a variety of interviews, speeches and books, they have outlined their vision of a second Trump term, one that would consolidate America's alliances, pursue peace through force and confront Iran, Russia and China while camouflaging their Reaganite crusade views in a thin veneer of Trumpian nationalism.

Revisionists, on the other hand, are America First advocates who take a much harder-line approach and, more often than not, want to go it alone.

Organizations such as the Heritage Foundation and the America First Policy Institute, the two major think tanks vying to recruit the next Trump administration, have been vetting potential appointees to establish a government-in-waiting. As Keith Kellogg, a retired lieutenant general and former Trump national security official, observed in his 2021 memoir, War by Other Means, our problem was that we didn't always know who our enemies were; in some cases it was our own political appointees. Mr. Trump himself has complained loudly about many of his appointed advisers, such as John Bolton.

The conservative activists around him want to install purists who will preach the precepts of America First, notably the dogma according to which America's security is not linked to that of Europe because, as Mr. Trump recently said, an ocean separates the territories.

Revisionists do not place as much value on our membership in NATO and are generally ardent supporters of a long-held right-wing dream of a fortress America that can strike unilaterally whenever and wherever it pleases, without s cluttered with worrying international alliances and organizations.

Take Mr. Trump’s former ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell. He opposed Sweden and Finland's NATO membership while supporting far-right populists in Serbia, Guatemala and elsewhere. Then there's Russ Vought. A former Trump budget director who could become White House chief of staff, Mr. Vought denounced U.S. aid to Ukraine and said he would reevaluate NATO's old idea of ​​collective defense.

Mr. Kellogg, who could be defense secretary under Mr. Trump, is not a staunch opponent of sending aid to Ukraine, but even he has suggested that we should be prepared to use the threat of interrupt it to push the country towards peace. discusses with Moscow a recipe for a preemptive capitulation.

Elbridge Colby, a former Trump Defense Department official who is widely seen as a leading contender for national security adviser if Mr. Trump is re-elected, exemplifies the radicalism of the revisionist camp. Mr. Colby has insisted that confronting China requires slashing support for Ukraine, and he recently lambasted British Foreign Secretary David Cameron for lecturing Republican politicians on imperative need to help kyiv, considering it foreign interference.

Mr. Trump's hostility toward sending aid to Ukraine suggests he would most likely be receptive to a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, allowing him to operate freely in central and Eastern in the name of stability and peace. Likewise, for all his bluff and bombast about the Chinese threat, Mr. Trump, unlike President Biden, has never indicated that he would stand with Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

He appears to view U.S. alliances with South Korea and Japan with skepticism, if not outright hostility. Less than a year after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Mr. Biden in April to announce new security arrangements, Mr. Trump may simply decide he has no intention of honoring the commitments of America abroad.

The breakdown of American alliances would lead to an arms race and nuclear proliferation in Asia and Europe. Nationalists like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, known as Little Putin, would be encouraged to strengthen their ties with the Kremlin and undermine European security.

And the domestic consequences could be serious. Many of Mr. Trump's economic advisers, including former trade chief Robert Lighthizer (a leading candidate for Treasury secretary under Mr. Trump), are apparently determined to continue reducing the Great Depression by waging trade wars with Europe and Asia. They propose a host of other risky measures, including restricting the independence of the Federal Reserve, weakening the dollar to try to increase exports and imposing high tariffs on goods from China and Europe.

While Mr. Biden's new tariffs on China aggressively target the solar industry and electric cars, Mr. Trump wants to break up the world's two largest economies. These measures would weaken the confidence of foreign investors and fuel a rise in inflation.

With Ukraine and Russia at war, China threatening its neighbors, and the Middle East on fire, warnings of a new world war already abound. Add to that the strongman predilections of Mr. Trump, who is purging the State Department, the CIA and the FBI as redoubts of the deep state, cozying up to Mr. Putin, threatening China and reportedly sending assassination squads in Mexico to target drug lords and risk calamity. increase.

Would the damage be irreversible? German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck reportedly remarked that God had a special providence for fools, drunkards, and the United States of America. But Mr. Trump’s return could test even the patience of the Almighty.

Mr. Trump’s economic and foreign policy nationalism would reverse the preponderance of power that America has enjoyed since 1945 and that he has promised to strengthen. She was threatened from the outside but never from the inside. While he promises to upend America's relationship with the rest of the world, the danger is not that Mr. Trump will fail to live up to his principles. He would do it.

