Should Catholics be concerned about having an atheist Prime Minister?

I dare say few Britons Catholic herald the readers are atheists. A number of them will not vote Labour. But even some of those who do will cringe at the thought of seeing the first atheist prime minister in British history, as one interviewer described Sir Keir Starmer moving into 10 Downing Street later this year, as he seems almost certain to do it.

But the facts and their implications turn out to be more complicated. For starters, the interviewer may have missed the mark. Sir Keir actually replied: “No, I don't”, when asked if he believed in God. But that doesn't necessarily make him Britain's first atheist prime minister.

According to Father Mark Vickers, in his book God at number 10: the personal faith of prime ministers from Balfour to Blair, Clement Attlee also did not believe in God. Believe in the ethics of Christianity, he once said. I can't believe the gibberish.

Jim Callaghan, another Labor Prime Minister, may also have been an atheist. Neville Chamberlain, a conservative, once described himself as a respectful agnostic. Winston Churchill appears to have been a deist, or at least a believer in providence and destiny.

Indeed, the more we read on the subject, the more we see that only a minority of Father Vickers' subjects were or are believing and practicing Christians. It is striking that few of them held office until the mid-1950s; Harold Macmillan being the first and Theresa May the last.

An optimistic, ecumenical Catholic might view this development as evidence that politicians are getting better rather than worse. A skeptical person would ask probing questions. This could start with one of the recent prime ministers the Conservatives have nominated: Boris Johnson.

Was Johnson Britain the first Catholic Prime Minister of Britain? Baptized Catholic, confirmed Anglican, he seems to resemble David Cameron who once compared his faith to Magic FM in the Chilterns, in that the signal comes and goes. However, more recently, Johnson said Christianity made a lot of sense to me.

But no matter what he believes or disbelieves, few would argue that Johnson's premiership helped build the Kingdom of God on earth or even, a little more modestly, made Great Brittany a more Christian country, whatever that may mean, or that it was a model of Christian ethics, or even ethics in general.

This raises a key question about faith and politics in Britain: what do a prime minister's religious beliefs matter? Shouldn't we be more concerned about Sir Keir's policies than his beliefs? Indeed, in modern, multicultural Britain, would a Christian Prime Minister perhaps be outdated?

We all have to answer the question for ourselves, and mine would start with another report on Sir Keir, this time from Jewish Chronicle Last year. Our family cherishes our Shabbat dinners, says Keir Starmer, headlines the proclaimed article.

This may not have been justified by the text of the article. Lady Starmer is Jewish, the family has dinner together on Friday evenings, she has prayed every Friday on Zoom during Covid and Starmer and her family belong to the Liberal Jewish Synagogue in London.

Nothing in the account confirms that prayers were said during these weekly family meals. But that's beside the point: whatever Sir Keir's religious views, he has religious experience or, rather, extensive knowledge of religious practice.

So is her humble past in Hurst Green, a suburban town in Surrey, where, as her latest biography by Tom Baldwin makes clear, her disabled mother was a regular at tenders at the Anglican church in St Johns, which was, in the grand scheme of things. , a community center as well as a place of worship.

His father, although a militant atheist, had a friendly relationship with the vicar and lent him the family's rescue donkey for the Palm Sunday procession. Starmer is therefore at least familiar with Anglicanism as a source of mutual support and social cohesion.

This contact with Judaism, as well as Christianity, is more important today than it would have been when Attlee was prime minister. Britain in 1945 was culturally Christian, if not religiously, as church attendance suffered a long decline from its Victorian heyday. His ethics and worldview were based on Christianity.

This is not the case today: but that does not mean that neither religion, in general, nor Christianity, in particular, have their place in the public square. Or that Sir Keir and his successors are likely to govern well without some understanding of both.

Take, as a specific example, Labor's exposure to accusations of anti-Semitism. I'm sure when [world leaders] go home, like me, forgive my French, [they say] Again, fucking king of Israel, Labor candidate Graham Jones said recently.

He was immediately suspended. But if his comments were undoubtedly anti-Zionist, were they really anti-Semitic? Doubt is allowed. Yet the Labor Party's problem of antisemitism has clearly not gone away: consider the suspension of its candidate in the recent Rochdale by-election. At the same time, conservatives have been accused of anti-Muslim hatred.

When is a remark anti-Semitic rather than anti-Zionist? What is the difference between Islam, a major religion, and Islamism, a political ideology? The answer is inseparable from the notion of citizenship. Islamism rejects it, at least in many of its manifestations. The only legitimate ties that bind are those of faith, that is to say of the Umma, the Muslim community. If this seems strange, it shouldn't be, at least for British Catholics.

For we are no strangers to competing claims to faith and citizenship: consider the 16th-century assertion that Catholics owed no obedience to a heretical monarch. Indeed, the tension between faith and state was inscribed in Christianity long before its existence.

Who is this portrait of? What title? They said to him: Caesars. Christ replied that what is Caesar's is Caesar's and what is God's is God's. Since then, Christians have argued over which is which. Maybe that's the point.

More than two thousand years later, citizenship is a fundamental political issue in our time and one that Sir Keir must prepare to negotiate. Can domestic peace be protected from foreign wars? How can we best build common values ​​in a context of massive migration?

What relationship should we maintain with our European neighbors? Does diversity include a diversity of values? If so, how can Britain ensure its cohesion? How can we include those who are determined to exclude others? If we want equality, what equality? Opportunity? The result?

Friday's family prayers on Zoom in the Starmer household may provide no more answers than the Ganesh shrine on Rishi Sunak's desk, or Johnson's thoughts on Christianity, a superb ethical system and I would consider myself a kind of very, very bad Christian. .

But this experience could help provide Sir Keir with a sort of map to use to navigate and navigate the vagaries of tomorrow's Britain.

Perhaps the lesson of Father Vickers' book is that, for politicians, practicing faith is less important than understanding it.

Pictured: Labor Party leader Keir Starmer stands in front of a screen displaying his six election promises if Labor wins the next general election, Purfleet, England, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.)

Lord Goodman represented Wycombe between 2001 and 2010 and is a former editor of ConservativeHome.