Politics
Behind the accession of Putin and Xi, Russia is a junior partner, analysts say
Chinese President Xi Jinping is not known for his public displays of affection.
So Xi's dual embrace of his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, broadcast last week by Chinese and Russian state television, was widely seen as a calculated signal to the world of a thriving personal and geopolitical relationship.
Putin's visit to China highlighted burgeoning economic ties between Moscow and Beijing, with the two countries signing a series of deals aimed at forging closer cooperation, even as the West attempts to isolate Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.
Personal warmth
This display of personal warmth was accompanied by a series of lavish state ceremonies, ostensibly marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
It is a strategic choice shared by the two countries to deepen strategic cooperation, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and follow the general historical trend of world multipolarity and economic globalization, said Mr. . Xi to Putin during talks in Beijing on May 16.
Putin praised the increase in bilateral trade between Russia and China, which he said has reached $240 billion a year, and touted his ambitions to sell more oil and gas to Beijing.
Russia is ready and capable of providing affordable and environmentally friendly energy, light and heating to China's economy, businesses, cities and villages in an uninterrupted and reliable manner, Putin told the from a visit to the city of Harbin, in northern China.
In-depth cooperation
The Russian leaders' visit to China achieved its objectives, according to Liana Fix of the Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations.
(Occurring) shortly after Putin's inauguration, it had a legitimizing effect on his fifth term as president on the international stage, demonstrating that while the West does not accept his elections as free and fair, China views him as the legitimate leader.
Second, it allowed for deeper defense cooperation between these two countries, notably by circumventing US sanctions against Chinese financial institutions for financing the Russian war effort, and by facilitating new Chinese deliveries to the Russian war machine, Fix said in an email to VOA.
The European snub
Putin's visit to China came days after Xi's trip to Europe, where EU leaders tried to persuade him to end his support for Russia's war against Ukraine. It's clear they failed, said analyst Velina Tchakarova, founder of geopolitical consultancy FACE.
China is Russia's main lifeline. But China has also practically prepared the ground so that Russia does not find itself isolated internationally. Russia has officially announced that it is moving towards a long war that it wants to win, and here we clearly see that China is siding with Russia, Chakarova told VOA.
This alliance, which Tchakarova calls the Dragon Bear, has ramifications beyond Ukraine.
These kinds of wars, like the one currently taking place in Europe [in Ukraine]and likewise that of the Middle East [between Israel and Hamas]and obviously also the military tensions in the Indo-Pacific, these are hot spots, military conflicts and wars which must be seen in this context of the emerging Cold War 2.0 between the United States on the one hand, and China and Russia, or the Dragon Bear. on the other, Tchakarova told VOA.
Democratic threat
Xi and Putin are united by geopolitical goals and their autocratic ideals threaten democratic societies, according to author Anne Applebaum, a staff writer at The Atlantic magazine.
What they have in common is their aversion to the democratic world, their aversion to democratic language, as well as the ideals of freedom, justice, the rule of law and transparency, Applebaum said. And they are ready to unite to fight against them. This is a central challenge from the autocratic world, attacking both their citizens and their allies around the world, and we must confront it.
Unbalanced relationships
The relationship leans heavily in China's favor, Applebaum said.
They might have an interest in weakening Russia. A weaker Russia must sell them oil and gas at lower prices. A weaker Russia is a softer ally and a weaker actor on the stage. And maybe they hope so. It is already quite clear that Russia is the junior partner in this alliance, which we would not have thought possible about 20 years ago, she told VOA.
Putin is due to host Xi at the BRICS summit in Russia in October, as the two countries seek to galvanize global support for their vision of Beijing and Moscow as major players in a new multipolar world.
VOA Russian Service contributed to this report.
