PM Modi NDTV interview: BJP to claim 'historic' victory, states trust govt: PM Modi to NDTV
New Delhi:
In an exclusive interview with NDTV on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted a “historic” victory for his BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and made special mention of his expectations from the southern states, a region in which the party has traditionally experienced difficulties.
In the 2019 elections, the BJP won a duck in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and won only four of the 17 seats in Telangana. Only in Karnataka did the party make a major comeback, winning 25 of the 28 seats. A significantly higher score is a must in this election if he is to achieve his target of 'abki baar, 400 paar', which includes 370+ for the BJP alone.
In the run-up to these elections, the Prime Minister launched a blitzkrieg campaign in these states, making nearly a dozen visits to Tamil Nadu alone; The BJP no longer has a major ally in the state – where it received only 3.7 per cent of the votes – after the AIADMK left the alliance.
Mr. Modi also visited Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana several times, launching sharp attacks on the Congress and the Indian opposition bloc led by the party, which won 60 of the 129 seats on offer in these three states, plus Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The opposition will want – especially after the Congress's big victories in the elections in the states of Telangana and Karnataka – an even stronger result this time around, as it will try to prevent Mr Modi and the BJP from running for office. third term.
However, the Prime Minister told NDTV that in the battle for the southern states, he is confident that his party will be the big winner as the BJP has “made a place for itself…in the minds of common people ” and they recognize the development work of his government.
READ | “We will get more seats than Congress in 5 southern states”: Amit Shah
“There was a time when from Pashupati to Tirupati… it was called the 'red corridor'. The entire Naxal belt had been created. Now, gradually, it has disappeared. People have started living in peace Today, look across all corners of India – the North East, Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Telugu speaking states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Karnataka…”
“The BJP is making rapid progress. There is confidence in the government… and that is why I am saying that in this election we will set a historic record,” the Prime Minister told NDTV.
The BJP, which alone won 303 seats in the last elections, did so on the back of good results in the Hindi heartland. The party expects a similar result this time and is also confident of success in the North-Eastern states, which have not always responded.
In 2019, the party alone won only 14 of the 24 seats in the seven northeastern states, although this increased to 18, including seats won by NDA allies. This time, the saffron party is eager to conquer more and establish a foothold in the North-East region.
Mr Modi played down the idea that his expectations could be seen as overconfidence by some, insisting: “I don't live in overconfidence. I am a listener. I can think big. .. I can dream far away.. but I remain grounded.
“Whether it's in the south, east, north, west or center… it's ingrained in the spirit of the nation: it's the government that works… a government that moves the country forward,” he said.
Mr Modi's confidence was echoed by the BJP's number 2, Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Also speaking exclusively to NDTV, Mr Shah said last week that the BJP would claim a “huge victory” in these elections, and particularly pointed the finger at the southern states.
READ | 'Huge victory': Amit Shah's big claim on BJP's 'Mission South'
“We are heading towards a big victory in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu,” said Mr. Shah, who also campaigned actively in these states.
The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, of which five have been completed.
The sixth, in which the national capital Delhi will vote, will be held on May 25 and the seventh, in which Mr. Modi's constituency Varanasi will vote, will be held on June 1.
The results will be known on June 4.
