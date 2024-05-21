JMN awarded President Joko Widodo as the father of village development and infrastructure





President Jokowi responds to public selfie requests (Antara) PRESIDENT Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received the Mr. Village and Infrastructure Development Award at the Duo Awards organized by the Journalist Media Network (JMN). JMN is a pioneer in awards in the real estate and financial sector and regularly organizes award ceremonies for VIPs, civil servants, regional leaders and real estate entrepreneurs. Entering its 20th year (two decades), JMN continues to achieve various innovations and creativity in all fields of media development and organize awards for influential personalities. At the 18th IPBA and 7th IMHA event held on Monday, May 20, 2024 at Raffles Hotel, Ciputra World, Jakarta, JMN awarded the highest honor to President RI. The editorial team and jury agreed to award this award after evaluating Jokowi's performance in successfully distributing development to remote areas of the country, not just centered on the island of Java. Among other things, thanks to the policy of dumping very large village funds, moving the country's capital to the East Kalimantan archipelago. as well as infrastructure development such as toll roads, rapid trains, airports, ports and other infrastructure. Also read: Bappenas awards prizes to regional leaders with the best achievements in preparation, implementation and development planning “This means that many rural/peripheral areas that were previously underdeveloped and isolated will become new centers of economic growth,” said Indra Utama, CEO of JMN. According to Indra, under President Jokowi's administration, since 2015, funds worth IDR 539 trillion have been distributed to villages. An extraordinary commitment to the development of the village. “The amount of village funds distributed since 2015 is not a small figure, when compared to the budget for a number of other development projects, such as the construction of airports and dams, for example,” he said. said Indra, who is also the general chairman of DPP Abpednas (National Association of Village Consultative Body). Also read: Jokowi: there must be synchronization of central and regional government programs Indra further explained that in terms of bridging development gaps, Jokowi is the first president who succeeded in realizing the plan to move the national capital with extraordinarily rapid progress, and on August 17, 2024, the celebration of the Independence Day will take place in the capital of the archipelago. The development of the IKN, in addition to being a form of equitable development and creating a modern, futuristic city based on sustainable principles, is of course a source of pride for the nation whose benefits will continue to be felt by the country and people of Indonesia. From 2022 to 2024, according to the Minister of Finance, funds worth IDR 71.8 trillion ($4.6 billion) have been disbursed. “The relocation of the national capital is a real form of building from the outskirts/villages, while organizing the city, in accordance with the motto of the Bapednas, Build villages, manage cities,” Indra said. (Z-8)

