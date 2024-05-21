At Trump trial, tensions rise in courtroom after Cohen finishes testimony





Follow our live coverage of Trump's secret trial in Manhattan.

At a pivotal moment in the first criminal trial of a US president, the courtroom threatened to spiral out of control.

The prosecution's star witness, Michael D. Cohen, admitted on the stand to stealing from former President Donald J. Trump's company. Mr. Trump's entourage in the courtroom included three supporters accused of their own crimes. And the defense's only real witness was so defiant that the judge, after excoriating him, left the courtroom.

The first five weeks of the trial were marked by dramatic descriptions of sex and scandals, and the final phase of testimony on Monday showed no signs of slowing down, as the courtroom hosted a non-stop spectacle .

The tension came to a head after the prosecution finished its case and the defense called its witness, Robert J. Costello, a lawyer who had once advised Mr. Cohen. The defense viewed Mr. Costello as a foil to Mr. Cohen, Mr. Trump’s former personal lawyer and longtime henchman.

But the strategy may not have paid off: The judge quickly lost patience with Mr. Costello, a prosecutor turned defense lawyer and a fixture in the New York legal world. When Mr. Costello mocked one of the judges' rulings, he said, before muttering a retraction, the judge became furious.

Excusing the jury, Judge Juan M. Merchan lectured Mr. Costello: If you don't like my decision, you don't say damn it, and you don't say delete it, because I'm the only one who being able to strike testimony in court, he said. , adding: Are you looking down on me?

He ordered the courtroom evacuated, briefly expelling journalists and other spectators, while allowing Mr. Trump's supporters to remain. When those who were asked to leave did so, according to a transcript, he told Mr. Costello that his conduct was contemptuous and said: If you try to look down on me one more time, I will remove you from the stand, adding, to the defense lawyers, I am going to strike his testimony, you hear me?

The outburst overshadowed the performance of Mr. Cohen, who, on his fourth and final day on the stand, fended off a barrage of attacks from the defense.

He was the only witness to offer direct evidence directly linking Mr. Trump to the records that support the accusations against him. Mr. Trump, he said, approved a plan to falsify records to cover up a sex scandal involving a porn star.

During cross-examination on Monday, Mr. Trump's lead lawyer attacked Mr. Cohen's credibility, portraying him as a pathological liar obsessed with bringing down the former president. But Mr. Cohen maintained his composure, while some jurors appeared to lose focus as they shifted in their chairs.

And when prosecutors had a second opportunity to question Mr. Cohen, they sought to blunt much of the impact of the cross-examination.

Are you charged with any crimes in this case? asked a prosecutor, Susan Hoffinger. No, ma'am, Mr. Cohen replied, explaining that he was there simply as a subpoenaed witness.

Yet Mr. Cohen, the 20th and final person to testify for the prosecution, was not just any witness. He illustrated much of the prosecution like no one else could, harmonizing disparate facts to portray Mr. Trump as a criminal.

Mr. Cohen took the stand Monday amid a typically Trumpian display, as an eclectic entourage of the former president's supporters, several of whom had their own legal problems, filled the courtroom.

The group of more than a dozen included not only Republican lawmakers and Alan Dershowitz, the high-profile lawyer, but also a legal adviser to Mr. Trump who is indicted in Arizona, Boris Epshteyn, and Bernard Kerik, the former police officer from New York. commissioner to whom Mr. Trump pardoned federal crime charges. And there was Chuck Zito, a former leader of the New York chapter of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang, a man with jet-black, Elvis-style hair who had spent years in prison on drug charges.

They flooded the courtroom to support Mr. Trump as his clash with his former fixer and current enemy continued.

But that wasn't the end of the fireworks. When Mr. Costello took the stand, he sought to persuade the jury that Mr. Cohen was a bad liar.

He recalled their first meeting in spring 2018, after the FBI raided Mr. Cohen’s home and office as part of an investigation into the secret deal. While Mr. Cohen had said that Mr. Costello was part of a pressure campaign by Mr. Trump's allies, Mr. Costello said on Monday that Mr. Cohen desperately needed help.

My life is broken, Mr. Costello remembers the former fixer telling him before asking: What is my escape route?

Mr. Costello testified that he told her he could cooperate with the government, but Mr. Cohen said he had nothing incriminating to offer.

Mr. Costello recalled that Mr. Cohen said during the spring 2018 meeting: “I swear to God, Bob, I have nothing on Donald Trump.”

Amid a chorus of objections from Ms. Hoffinger, most of which were upheld by the judge, Mr. Costello and Mr. Trump both shook their heads in apparent frustration.

Leaving court for the day, Mr. Trump praised Mr. Costello, but called Judge Merchan a tyrant and the trial a disaster.

Mr. Costello, who will continue his testimony on Tuesday, was preceded by Mr. Cohen himself, who witnessed another round of fierce questioning from the defense.

Mr. Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, ventured to the heart of the matter: Mr. Trump's reimbursement to Mr. Cohen for his hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Mr. Cohen's $130,000 payment on the eve of the 2016 presidential election silenced his account of a sexual tryst with Mr. Trump that had threatened to derail his campaign.

In return, Mr. Cohen received $420,000, an amount he said included hush money, a bonus, money for taxes and $50,000 to reimburse a technology company in an unrelated matter . But under pressure from Mr. Blanche, Mr. Cohen admitted to pocketing more than half of the money intended for the technology company RedFinch.

You stole from the Trump Organization, didn't you? » asked Mr. Blanche.

Yes, sir, Mr. Cohen replied.

Mr. Blanche also highlighted how much money Mr. Cohen raised through his attacks on his former boss and mentor, Mr. Trump, suggesting his testimony was motivated by greed and not the truth. Mr. Cohen has written two books and plans to write a third, and has profited handsomely from a podcast. He even announced that he might run for Congress.

But when Mr. Blanche suggested that a conviction would end Mr. Cohen's revenge plot, Mr. Cohen corrected him, at least economically.

He said it would be better if Mr. Trump escaped unscathed, because that would give me more to talk about in the future.

Mr. Blanche sought to end the crucial exchange with a bang, walking back his assertion last week that Mr. Cohen lied on the stand when speaking to Mr. Trump in late October 2016 about the secret deal. But Mr. Cohen forced him to end with a whimper, not a crash.

Without a doubt? Mr. Blanche asked Mr. Cohen about his memories of speaking to Mr. Trump.

Without a doubt, Mr. Cohen replied, ending his cross-examination.

There is no way of knowing what the jury thinks of Mr. Cohen, whose lies and past misdeeds were hardly secret. Prosecutors warned the jury to expect an unusual personality with a heavy baggage load. And their verdict is not imminent. Judge Merchan scheduled closing arguments for May 28, after which jurors could begin their deliberations.

On Monday, when Ms. Hoffinger, the prosecutor, had the opportunity to question Mr. Cohen again, she sought to soften some of his testimony.

To emphasize the idea that Mr. Trump approved of Mr. Cohen's conduct, she produced a text message from one of Mr. Trump's lawyers, who expressed gratitude for Mr. Cohens telling the media that he said now falsely that he had paid Ms. Daniels. on his own initiative.

The customer says thank you for what you do, the text message read, appearing to refer to Mr. Trump.

She also asked Mr. Cohen whether he was wrong to steal from the Trump Organization by demanding reimbursement for the tech companies' work. Mr. Cohen admitted that he had been.

Finally, Ms. Hoffinger returned to the documents that the prosecution claims Mr. Trump falsified to cover up the secret deal. Mr. Trump, who faces probation or up to four years in prison, is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, one for each document related to Mr. Cohen's 2017 reimbursement: 11 checks addressed to Mr. .Cohen (most signed by Mr. Trump), 11 invoices submitted by Mr. Cohen and 12 entries in Mr. Trump's ledger.

The documents all referred to a retainer, implying that Mr. Cohen had received the money for ordinary expenses. While Mr. Blanche highlighted a variety of legal assignments Mr. Cohen performed for the Trump family during that time, Ms. Hoffinger focused intently on specific sums and cases.

Did the $420,000 you received in 2017 have anything to do with the legal services you provided in 2017? she asked Mr. Cohen. He answered bluntly: No.

When you submitted each of your 11 invoices, she then asked if it was true or false?

False, he confirmed.

And the check stubs that reflected a supposed retainer?

False, he told the jury.

Ms. Hoffinger also asked Mr. Cohen to assess the impact of his falling out with Mr. Trump, who had been at the center of his existence for years.

My whole life was turned upside down, he says.

Kate Christobek, Wesley Parnell, Jesse McKinley and Susanne Craig contributed reporting.

