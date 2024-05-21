Indonesian President Joko Widodo provides compensation and assistance to victims of the Tanah Datar disaster through the Indonesian Ministry of Social Affairs.





Tanah Datar, Sumbartodaynews- Heirs of victims who died and whose houses were damaged following the May 11 flash flood and landslide in Tanah Datar district received compensation and assistance from President Joko Widodo distributed through the central government ministries. Assistance to the heirs is provided by the Ministry of Social Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia (Kemensos RI) in the amount of IDR 15 million each. Then, each aid to heavily damaged houses is IDR 60 million, moderately damaged is IDR 30 million, and lightly damaged is IDR 15 million through the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB). The aid was handed over by Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy, in the presence also of Minister of Social Affairs (Mensos) Tri Rismaharini, Head of BNPB, Lieutenant General TNI Suharyanto, Regent of Tanah Datar. Eka Putra, Forkopimda Tanah Datar, Chairman of TP PKK, and other guests, Tuesday (5/21/2024) at the Lima Kaum District Football Field. The Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy, presented on this occasion the apologies of the President of the Republic of Indonesia for not visiting Tanah Datar. “He had planned to come and visit you, but for some reason it didn't happen. “We know everyone is disappointed, but we hope that our presence will reduce your feelings of disappointment, ladies and gentlemen, because we also provide assistance from the President,” he said. The Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture said houses located on the riverside should be moved to safer locations. “We ask residents on the banks of the river which is the passage of the cold lava to be relocated, so that disasters that cost lives do not occur. “Everything related to the construction of houses is financed by the government “, did he declare. Meanwhile, Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini said the same, demanding that people along the river route be immediately relocated. “Looking at the map of Volcanology, you can see the route of cold lava, so that later when cold lava appears due to rain upstream, it does not cause casualties, people who are on this road must be transferred to a safer place,” he said. Meanwhile, Regent Eka Putra said many people along the river were traumatized and ready to be moved. “The regional government has prepared land for relocation and continues to coordinate with the mayor of Nagari whether the community also has safe land for relocation,” he said. The Regent also expressed thanks to the President and the central government, provincial, district/city governments and other donors who provided assistance to victims of flash floods and landslides. “Thank you for the help from all parties, both central and regional governments and donors, this help can definitely ease the burden on the affected communities, thank you, I hope it will be an act of worship and this disaster will soon move to Tanah Datar,” he concluded. The minister's delegation also visited the disaster sites in Simpang Manunggal and Parambahan. Then, he also handed over an aid package from the President, bags and school materials as well as several other aids. (El) Continue reading

