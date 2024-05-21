RR vs RCB Eliminator 2024: A Preview of Key Stats at the Narendra Modi Stadium – IPL News





The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has reached a crucial juncture with the Eliminator stage, where Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This high-stakes match, where the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament, will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22 from 7:30 p.m. Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, come into this knockout clash on the back foot, having suffered a four-match losing streak, with their last defeat coming against Punjab Kings. In contrast, Faf Du Plessis' RCB secured their playoff spot with an impressive 27-run win over Chennai Super Kings, extending their winning streak to six consecutive matches. RR's recent performances have been hampered by bad luck. They were in a position to secure second place, but their match against Kolkata Knight Riders was called off, costing them crucial points. Meanwhile, RCB registered a miraculous victory against defending champions CSK, thanks to an excellent last over from Yash Dayal. IPL 2024, RR vs KKR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match abandoned due to incessant rains in Guwahati Chennai Super Kings spot-fixing scandal: IPL ban and Dhonis' reaction on this dark chapter KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1, IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss, skipper Pat Cummins opts to bat first IPL 2024 Playoff War: Road to Finale revealed Everything you need to know about the format of qualifiers and eliminators As we gear up for the match, let's take a look at the essential statistics at the ground of the Narendra Modi Stadium, which will host its final match and playoff match of IPL 2024. IPL Ground Stats for Narendra Modi Stadium The IPL 2024 season has seen many high-scoring matches, largely due to the impact player rule. Scores of 200 or more have become commonplace, although field conditions will ultimately dictate the final outcome. The pitches at this venue favored hitters, allowing for big runs. However, bowlers who maintain consistent plans and execute them well can also be successful. So far, 33 matches have been played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with 15 matches won by the teams batting first and 18 by the teams batting second. This suggests a slight advantage for chasing teams. The highest total recorded here is 233/3 by GT in 2023, while the lowest is 89/10, also by GT against DC. IPL Record at Narendra Modi Stadium: Last 10 Match Stats Over the last 10 games at this venue, teams batting second have won 6 times, while teams batting first have won 4 times. The average power play run rate is 9.6 and the average run rate per run is 10.3, indicating a strong batting advantage. Head to Head: RR vs RCB at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL In their clashes at the Narendra Modi Stadium, RR and RCB won a match each, making it a much-anticipated and evenly matched contest. As Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru prepare to clash in this crucial Eliminator match, fans can expect a thrilling encounter. Both teams will aim to surpass the 200-point mark, given the high-scoring trend at this venue. However, the pitch is expected to evolve, providing more assistance to spinners as the game progresses.

