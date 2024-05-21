Pak court rejects petition to disqualify Imran Khan over allegations of contesting in 2018 elections





Islamabad, May 21: A Pakistani court on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking disqualification of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case in which he allegedly provided incorrect information while submitting his nomination papers for the held general elections in 2018. The petition filed by a private individual, Mohammad Sajid, had claimed that the 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder had not disclosed his alleged daughter Tyrian in his nomination papers filed for to contest the 2018 general elections, Geo News reported. The PTI party won the 2018 general elections and the former cricketer-turned-politician served as Prime Minister of Pakistan from August 2018 to April 2022. Sajid alleged that Khan provided incorrect information while submitting his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections. The case had been pending since May 2023 after a three-member bench of the Islamabad High Court hearing the case was dissolved by the IHC Chief Justice , Aamer Farooq. A new IHC headquarters resumed advocacy Tuesday. During the hearing, the court rejected the petition seeking Khan's disqualification in the case. The petition said that although the former prime minister had three children, he had only mentioned two of them in newspapers and hid the existence of his third child. The petitioners' lawyers argued that the PTI founder did not declare Tyrian as his daughter in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The petitioner had alleged that Khan did not marry his alleged girlfriend Sita White, mother of Tyrian, because his father had told Khan that he would not receive a penny of his wealth if he married Sita. The petition, titled Imran v Imran the Untold Story, also claimed that custody of Tyrian had been given to Jemima Goldsmith, Khan's former wife. She added that Sita in her A will dated February 27, 2004 had named Jemima as guardian of her daughter Tyrian. Sita died that year, on May 13. Jemima Goldsmith had been the wife of Imran Khan (1995-2004)… The hidden facts were confirmed by a paternity judgment issued by a California superior court in favor of Sita White, where it was held that the defendant ( Imran Khan) was the father of Tyrian Jade, the petition states. The PTI founder initially joined the proceedings, but later backed out after he was asked to undergo a blood test, he added.

