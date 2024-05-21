Ofcom pissed off | Robert Hutton





Ffrom the office of Lord Drax, prop, Critic Media Holdings Galaxywide Inc. To all Critical staff, When we founded this publication, only one thought came to mind: tax evasion. To suggest that I might have had the slightest interest in the political affairs of your pathetic little country was insulting to the point of defamation. However, over the years, as I have learned more about your methods, I have become more engaged and my feelings have warmed, if not to the level of affection, then to the point of becoming the feeling that, in your language, could be expressed better. described as “contempt”. It was therefore with growing horror that I read the recent announcement from the magazine regulator, OFSHELF, that we had breached the strict fairness and impartiality rules which, as readers know, bind all parts of the British periodical news media. It seems that The critic For some time it has employed a so-called “sketch editor” to produce what are described as light-hearted reports on the day's proceedings in Parliament. As far as I could tell, these were mostly reports of when Boris Johnson had scratched his bum. (Having previously hosted Mr. Johnson at my villa in Tuscany, I can assure you that vigorous butt rubbing is the least of his sins. My butler fears that the Klebb Suite will never be suitable for guests again.) Such “humor” is of course not to my taste, but I am not interested in the day-to-day running of the magazine. The editor, whoever he is, assures me that he has always sought to represent a wide range of political opinions, from those who blame the decline of the Anglican Church on this Mr Runcie to those who put him on the account of this Mr. Carey. I have no idea what that means, nor do I care. I am, however, dismayed to learn that OFSHELF has received 547 complaints about an article from the man who apparently wrote these sketches, a Mr Hutton. I am, I must point out, horrified that no less than 547 people read us. That was the last thing we wanted, as a glance at our magazine should confirm. The article in question, “Sunak In His Own Words”, was an unusual type of “sketch”, published after Hutton, after an unusually long lunch, accidentally filed the full text of one of the Prime Minister's speeches. OFSHELF rejected our claims that we lacked either the skill or energy to successfully influence voters, and insisted that by reporting the Prime Minister's words in full, without recourse to snide remarks about his temperament, his skills or his oddly tailored suits, gave us a political platform that could help his cause. It would of course be a scandalous affront to free speech and freedom of the press, if I cared about such nonsense. I chose to appeal the judgment for entirely different reasons. We will argue that nothing is more likely to make the Prime Minister look ridiculous than his own unpublished words. Our lawyers assure us that our case is solid. Yours, Hugo Drax Drax International Space Station Earth orbit [Dictated and signed in his absence]

