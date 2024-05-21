The moment Jokowi became an impromptu photographer for the French delegation during their visit to Tahura Bali





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – An interesting moment occurred when the president Joko Widodo invited Heads of State and delegations to visit the Ngurah Rai (Tahura) Grand Forest Park in Bali on the sidelines of a series of activities during the 10th High-Level Conference of the World Water Forum (KTT), Monday (5/20/2024). In the circulating video, a delegate asks Jokowi for help to take a photo of himself posing among the mangrove plants. Jokowi wore a white shirt and hat and did not hesitate to help the delegation take photos, they then took photos with mangrove plants. Read also: Jokowi introduces Prabowo as president-elect at the opening of the World Water Forum Plt. The Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat, Mr. Yusuf Permana revealed that the delegation was Barbara Pompili. Pompili was present at the 100th WWF summit as the French President's special envoy for the One Water summits. “At that time, Barbara Pompili wanted to immortalize herself in a photo with a mangrove background. President Jokowi was happy to help her get photographed using cellphone that he brought,” Yusuf told reporters, Tuesday (21/5/2024). Yusuf said Pompili was very interested in mangroves and therefore asked for help in capturing images of the place. “He was very interested in mangroves after being invited to visit and explained directly by President Jokowi in the Tahura mangrove forest,” said Yusuf. Dock. Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat President Joko Widodo invited heads of state and delegations to visit the Ngurah Rai (Tahura) Grand Forest Park in Bali on the sidelines of a series of activities during the 10th High-Level Conference of the Global Forum water (KTT), Monday (5/20/2024). . President Joko Widodo invited heads of state and delegations to visit the Ngurah Rai (Tahura) Grand Forest Park in Bali on the sidelines of a series of activities during the 10th High-Level Conference of the Global Forum water (KTT), Monday (5/20/2024). . The visit of the 10th WWF Summit delegation to the Ngurah Rai Grand Forest Park (Tahura), Bali, took place Monday (05/20/2024) yesterday afternoon. After enjoying a welcome meal, President Jokowi invited the delegation to enter the mangrove plantation area located along the estuary, powered by solar power generation technology. On this occasion, the Head of State also explained to the Heads of State and the delegations present how to maintain mangrove plants. Also read: At the 10th WWF, Jokowi reveals Indonesia's 3 commitments to achieve integrated water resources management “The seed delivery and tree planting activity in Tahura reflects our collective determination to advance cooperation and real action for global development,” the President said. Jokowi also highlighted the enormous potential of mangrove forests, capable of absorbing and storing 4-5 times more carbon than ordinary forests, and supporting increased survival of coastal communities. Besides Pompili, among the delegates present were the President of the World Water Council Loïc Fauchon, the President of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly Dennis Francis, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Qohir Rasulzoda, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, and the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates (PEA), Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei.

