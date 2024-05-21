Trump's strategy turns a blind eye





There are many rules in Courtroom 1530 inside the Manhattan Criminal Courts building, many of which are posted next to the swinging entrance doors.

Food and drinks are not permitted in the courtroom. Neither does reading a newspaper. Pagers and telephones must not be turned on.

But nowhere does it say that you have to keep your eyes open. And many times, that’s not the case for former President Donald Trump.

Today, I'm writing to you from an overflow courtroom, just down the hall from where Trump is on trial in a sex scandal cover-up case. I'm sitting on a wooden bench with my colleagues, watching something only a few Americans have seen: the captioned video feed of Trump's criminal trial.

And I saw something I had never seen before: a completely calm and silent Trump, his eyes closed, seemingly content to let all this pass him by.

It was a stark departure from the combative character we came to know in the White House, on the campaign trail and in courthouses. Trump routinely walks up to the cameras in the hallways during breaks and calls the whole thing election interference. As he left the court, he called the judge a tyrant.

But where there is usually noise, today, at the defense table, there was silence. Where Trump often attempts to fill physical space in front of a camera or behind a lectern, today he leans back in his chair, even slouching. And where he is usually, visibly vigilant, he closed his eyes, as if pondering the proceedings or as if ignoring them completely.

My colleague Maggie Haberman, who covered every day of the trial, made the widely noted observation on the first day that Trump seemed to have dozed off. So I asked him if what I was witnessing was the result of an unusually mundane day in court or if it was typical.

Trump, she said, turned a blind eye for a longer period of time than any defendant she had ever seen.

He doesn't always sleep when his eyes are closed, she said, but he certainly does sometimes. And it was the first week, during jury selection. This seems in part to be a way for him to compartmentalize.

He's obviously bored, Maggie said. And he's angry too.

Using binoculars borrowed from my colleague Susanne Craig, I observed Trump's impassive demeanor as his lawyers grilled Michael Cohen, a star witness who testified that he paid a secret sum of money to the porn actress Stormy Daniels for which Trump later reimbursed him. Trump is accused of falsifying business records to conceal his reimbursement.

The former president's lawyers spent much of the day trying to pierce Cohen's testimony, forcing him to admit that he stole tens of thousands of dollars from the Trump Organization and that he won several million dollars from podcasts and books since he lit up. his former boss.

As his lawyer Todd Blanche argued about an email he wanted to enter into evidence, Trump stood still, his face impassive. He often closed his eyes when his lawyers and prosecutors approached the bench for one of the countless conferences they held out of earshot of jurors. And he closed his eyes as Cohen talked about Daniels, with only an occasional adjustment of his collar or change in posture implying that he was actually awake.

Democrats took advantage of Trump's apparent fatigue. At a fundraiser this month, President Biden, whom Trump called Sleepy Joe at his age, returned the favor. Please keep it low, Biden said, because Donald Trump is sleeping.

One of Trump's supporters, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, speculated last week that he may have been praying.

I have come to view Trump's behavior as the calm before the storm. On Monday, the prosecution rested its arguments. The defense presented a few witnesses. Closing arguments are expected next Tuesday and a verdict could be issued at any time thereafter. What happens next is anyone's guess. No major presidential candidate has ever appeared during his trial.

Earlier in the day, Trump kept his eyes downcast or closed as Cohen explained to a defense attorney how telling the truth about Trump had turned his life upside down. He betrayed no emotion as his former lieutenant spoke, as if he wasn't listening or even listening at all.

When the lawyer said dryly, “Nothing more,” Trump opened his eyes briefly, as if surprised that his questioning had ended so soon.

And then he closed them.

and the view from the courtroom

Along with Maggie Haberman, my colleague Jonah Bromwich, who covers the New York courts, was in the courtroom almost every day of the trial. I asked him to answer a few questions about what he saw inside.

It's the sixth week of former President Trump's criminal trial. How are you doing?

Exhausted, but I'm holding on.

I was over-seated today, so I can't see the jury. You can. When, during this trial, did they appear most committed?

I don't think I can answer this question. They are engaged frequently, often switching from attorney to witness and back again. But I have noticed that they disconnect, either when the debates are very dry, or, more surprisingly, when they receive too much information.

Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker gave remarkable testimony about conspiring with Trump and Cohen to suppress negative news about the election. But by the time jurors saw the negative stories The Enquirer had published about Trump's opponents, I remember them seeming overwhelmed and out of touch. The afternoons are particularly difficult.

We can all relate to this. You have covered many trials over the years. How does having a famous and powerful defendant functionally change the proceedings?

There is the famous and the powerful, and then there is Donald Trump. I attended the trial of actor Jonathan Majors last year, and there were many more media representatives than usual for an assault offense of the type Mr. Majors was charged with and ultimately found guilty. But the Trump trial is impossible to compare to anything like this: in its scale, its fervor, its intensity and many other aspects, it is in a class of its own.

