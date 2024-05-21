Concerns grow over deepening Russia-China partnership





It is a relationship forged from a shared contempt for the West, like a being without limits.” Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a deepening partnership, experts warn. I think the war in Ukraine brought them closer together. It’s a strategic nightmare to see them hugging each other like this, usually Xi Jinping is a little more restrained,” said Michael Pillsbury, a senior fellow in China strategy at the Heritage Foundation. with Fox News on Saturday. In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its Western allies imposed heavy sanctions on Russia in hopes of harming its economy. But a few months later, China intervened. Russian oil. Last year, Russia overtook Saudi Arabia to become China's largest oil supplier, as trade between the two countries hit a record $240 billion, with China also supplying Russia the supplies needed to build tanks, armored vehicles and missiles, according to the secretary of state. State Antony Blinken, who raised his concerns in a with the BBC. 70% of the machine tools that Russia buys abroad come from China. 90% of microelectronics. This helps Russia perpetuate its aggression against Ukraine, but it also creates a growing threat to Europe. » It's a threat that comes next of China, accused of flooding world markets with cheap exports. In response, President Biden new tariffs on imports of electric cars, solar panels, aluminum and steel. Critics warn that this will bring China and Russia even closer together, suggesting that the United States should have taken a more aggressive role in negotiations over ending the war in Ukraine, which could have slowed the strengthening of ties between the China and Russia. “China and Russia will surpass us in nuclear power if they combine their nuclear forces. This is another example of the cost of bringing them together. We wanted to reduce the number of nuclear weapons in the world, not increase it,” said Pillsbury. There are now fears that the alliance will develop, with a Russian delegation. spend this week in North Korea.

