The director of 'The Apprentice' offers to screen a film for Donald Trump





“The Apprentice” director Ali Abbasi has responded to the Trump campaign's threat to sue the film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday evening.

“Everyone talks about his prosecution of a lot of people – but they don’t talk about his success rate, you know?” » said Abbasi. He even offered to meet with Trump and show him the film, saying, “I don't necessarily think it's a film he wouldn't like.”

Abbasi continued: “I don’t necessarily think he would like that. I think he would be surprised, you know? And as I said before, I would offer to meet him wherever he wants and talk about the context of the film, attend a screening and discuss it afterwards, if anyone in the campaign is interested. Trump.”

Trump's 2024 campaign released a lengthy statement Monday evening calling the film “rubbish” and “pure fiction.”

“We will be taking legal action to address the blatantly false claims made by these fake filmmakers,” Trump campaign chief spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement to Variety. “This garbage is pure fiction that sensationalizes long-debunked lies. As with Biden's illegal trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will take back the White House and beat the candidate of his choice because nothing they have It didn't work.”

Asked about a potential release date for the film, which has yet to find distribution in the United States, Abbasi said: “We have a promotional event coming up called US Election that is going to help us with the film. The second debate will be September 15th, something like that, so that's a good release date I would say.

Stan plays the real estate mogul turned president in Ali Abbasi's film, alongside Jeremy Strong as his lawyer and mentor Roy Cohn. “The Apprentice” doesn’t shy away from portraying Trump in a crude light, including a scene that shows him raping his first wife, Ivana.

At its Cannes premiere Monday night, “The Apprentice” received an eight-minute standing ovation as Abbasi delivered an impassioned speech. “There is no nice metaphorical way to deal with fascism,” the director said. “It’s time to make movies relevant. It’s time to make cinema political again. »

Although Strong was not present at the premiere or press conference due to his role in Broadway's “An Enemy of the People,” he sent a message that Abbasi read aloud at the press conference.

“'An enemy of the people' is a phrase that has been used by Stalin, Mao, Goebbels and, most recently, by Donald Trump when he denounced the free press and called out CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS News, the New York Times “fake news media.” An enemy of the people,” Strong wrote. “We live in a world where the truth is unresolved. This attack on the truth, in many ways, [with Trump’s] apprenticeship with Roy Cohn. Cohn has been called an assault expert by the National Law Journal. We live in the long, dark shadow of Roy Cohn – his legacy of lies, of outright denial, of manipulation, of a great disregard for the truth.

Before its premiere, “The Apprentice” had already been the subject of much controversy, with a billionaire investor in the film — who thought it would be a more flattering portrayal — already assembling a legal team to try to get it recut.

