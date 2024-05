Nothing will change after damning blood report, warns Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings

Boris Johnsonthe chief of staff Dominic Cummings claimed nothing would change following devastating tainted blood report, as he accused Rishi Sunak of a bullshit apologies. The Prime Minister said that Monday was a day of shame for Britain after results revealed a massive cover-up of the biggest healthcare failure in UK history. THE Investigation of infected blood pointed the finger at politicians, doctors and civil servants scandal this left 30,000 patients infected with HIV and hepatitis. But Mr Cummings, who was also Mr Johnson's senior adviser in Number 10, claimed that as a result of the report nothing would change in the way Whitehall operates and that senior officials would have no accountability. Families affected by protest over tainted blood scandal (Getty Images) He said Westminster had a formula for bullshit excuses, then quickly moved on to the next media bullshit by pointing to previous scandals, from Iraq and Afghanistan to Covid and post offices, claiming they weren't changing* never* after every disaster, except to get worse. He suggested that in anticipation of the release of reports like this on the tainted blood fiasco: those responsible are preparing a fake theater for… MPs/hacks, (Westminster) wallow in cheap sentiment for a day or two with “tight-lipped emotional” faces and false “never again” statements “from all sides of the House”, and those in charge continue to apply the same corruption, lies and incompetence which has become commonplace. Mr Cummings, a long-time critic of Whitehall, added that the system was working as intended. Mr Cummings was Mr Johnson's de facto chief of staff in Number 10 during the Covid crisis, but left Downing Street after the two men fell out. Mr Johnson had previously stood by him when he was at the center of a furious outcry after it emerged he had driven to County Durham during the first lockdown, after his woman fell ill with suspected coronavirus. Dominic Cummings said the system was working as intended (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire) While there he also visited Teesdale beauty club Barnard Castle as part of what he later claimed was a test to ensure he was fit to drive before heading back to London. In recent weeks, he has revealed plans to create a new political party, the Start-Up Party, which he says could replace the conservatives. The former head of Vote to leave campaign vowed that its new organization would be completely different from other parties.

