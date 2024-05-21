Reviews | How Trump's Hush-Money Affair Failed to Capture America's Imagination





If I had imagined Donald Trump's first criminal trial a few years ago, I would have imagined the biggest, most spectacular story in the world. Instead, as we move toward a verdict that could label the presumptive Republican nominee a criminal and perhaps even send him to prison, a strange sense of disappointment hangs over the whole affair.

In a recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll, only 16 percent of respondents said they were following the trial very closely, and an additional 32 percent were following it somewhat closely. These numbers are among the lowest in any recent news event, wrote Andrew Romano of Yahoo News. When people were asked how they felt after the trial, the most common response was boredom. TV ratings tell a similar story. Network coverage of Donald Trump's secret trial failed to produce a blockbuster audience, Deadline reported in late April. Cable news networks, Deadline said, have seen a decline in viewership among 25- to 54-year-olds since the same time last year. At the courthouse last week, I encountered news junkies lining up at 3 a.m. to get a spot in the trial and maybe take selfies with their favorite MSNBC personalities, but it felt more like to a wandering in a subcultural fandom than at the burning center of the zeitgeist. About a block away, you wouldn't know anything extraordinary was happening.

Perhaps the trial would have attracted more public attention if it had been televised, but the lack of visuals alone does not explain America's collective shrug. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report also did not contain images, but when it was released, famous actors like Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez and Laurence Fishburne starred in a video deciphering it. To my knowledge, there is no similar effort to dramatize this testimony at trial, and I almost never hear ordinary people talk about it. Saturday Night Live attempted last weekend to satirize the courthouse scene with a cold, open mockery of Trump's press appearances in the hallways, but it ended with an admission of Public exhaustion: just remember, if you're tired of hearing about all my lawsuits, just vote for me and this will all go away.

It wasn't a particularly funny line, but it touches on something true that helps explain why this historic trial doesn't seem so serious. When Trump was president, his opponents worshiped lawyers and prosecutors, often in ways that seem mortifying in retrospect, because liberals were convinced the law could hold him back. But this faith became increasingly impossible to maintain.

Mueller raised questions about whether Trump obstructed justice by trying to prevent the Russia investigation. The jury in the defamation case of E. Jean Carroll concluded that he had committed sexual abuse, but this had little discernible effect on his political prospects. A deeply partisan Supreme Court, still mulling its decision on his quasi-imperial claims of presidential immunity, has made it highly unlikely that he will be tried before the election for his attempted coup. A deeply partisan judge appointed by Trump has indefinitely postponed his trial on charges of theft of classified documents. As Georgia's election interference case against Trump ties into an appeal over whether District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified for an affair with a member of her staff, few expect that this trial begins before 2025 or 2029, if Trump wins the election. And if he becomes president again, there is no doubt that he will dismiss the federal charges against him once and for all.

In theory, delays in Trump's other criminal cases should raise the stakes in the New York trial, since it is the only chance he will be brought to justice for his colossal corruption before November. But in reality, his record of impunity has created a kind of fatalism among his opponents, as well as inordinate confidence among his supporters. In a recent New York Times/Siena poll, 53 percent of voters in swing states said it was somewhat or very unlikely that Trump would be convicted. This included 66 percent of Republicans but also 42 percent of Democrats.

These voters may be exaggerating Trump's chances of acquittal; many legal experts believe the prosecution has an advantage. So it's possible that a guilty verdict will come as a shock to many Americans who have left the news cycle, perhaps causing them to think twice about putting a criminal in the White House. But I wouldn't count on that. In several polls, a small but significant share of Trump supporters have said they would not vote for him if he were a criminal, but if recent history is to be believed, a large majority of his supporters would easily justify a conviction. Trump's minions are already working hard to discredit the proceedings, with House Speaker Mike Johnson calling the trial corrupt and a sham. It's worth remembering that the recent embarrassing uproar at a House Oversight Committee meeting, during which Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene eyelashed a Democratic colleague, began with Greene's insinuations about of the judge's daughter in the New York case.

Of course, no matter what the Republicans say, Trump still faces prison time if he loses this case. But if he does, he will inevitably appeal, meaning there is little chance he will be incarcerated before Election Day. It is therefore not surprising that most people are unaware of the twists and turns of the trial. Whether Trump really gets his comeuppance depends on the voters, not the jury.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/20/opinion/columnists/trump-trial-apathy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos